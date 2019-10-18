From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over the years as the Wissota Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Ballroom, the Wissota Ballroom, Al’s Roller Rink, Leo’s Roller Rink, and finally Dickinson’s Factory Surplus. Local, regional, and national bands and orchestras provided entertainment such as an “endurance dance” on July 15, 1923, with music by Williams’ Shieks of Arabia; a “Charleston dance contest” was held on May 14, 1926; and the king of trumpet, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong and his World Famous Orchestra played there on June 16, 1942.
From 1948 to 1959, the building was a roller rink and in the 1960s became an unclaimed freight/surplus warehouse. Later life saw the building become abandoned, and in the Sept. 23, 1977, Chippewa Herald, a photo shows the building as it looks after being torn down. Brown Builders Inc. built a new, modern office and shop on the site in 2002.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
