MADISON — Center Tyler Biadasz surprised some in January by opting to return to the University of Wisconsin for his junior year, rather than join many of his fellow Badgers offensive linemen in the NFL Draft.
Following Saturday's spring practice at Camp Randall Stadium, the Amherst native revealed that he received a return-to-school grade from the NFL's College Advisory Committee.
That grade didn't necessarily make his decision any easier. Biadasz just felt the timing wasn't quite right.
"I thought it just wasn't the right time for me to go," he said. "I wanted to come back and wanted bring home a Big Ten Championship and national championship here, too. I just wasn't done here yet."
Right guard Beau Benzschawel, right tackle David Edwards and left guard Michael Deiter are expected to be drafted in the middle rounds later this month. Left tackle Jon Dietzen retired from football this offseason, leaving Biadasz as the only returning starter on UW's offensive line.
Biadasz underwent hip surgery this offseason and won't participate in spring practice, but he said he expects to return for summer conditioning.
He said the surgery was to clean up his hip - something that began bothering him towards the end of last season.
"I played through a little bit," Biadasz said. "I noticed at the end of the year a little more than the beginning of the year. I didn't really know (I'd need surgery) until after the season was over."
Coan continues to earn 1st-team reps at QB
Jack Coan dominated first-team reps at quarterback again Saturday, the Badgers' sixth practice of the spring but only second open to the media.
The junior received more reps during 7-on-7 and team drills than UW's other three quarterbacks combined.
Reps during the Badgers' scrimmage Saturday tilted heavily to second- and third-team players. Coan led the offense for two early series before making way for Danny Vanden Boom, Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf.
Mertz received six drives while Vanden Boom and Wolf took five possessions each. Vanden Boom earned slightly more reps than Mertz or Wolf during drills prior to the scrimmage.
The Badgers scored no offensive touchdowns during the 18-possession scrimmage. True freshman inside linebacker Leo Chenal stepped in front of a Mertz pass and returned it all the way down the field, while Vanden Boom and Wolf also threw an interception during the scrimmage. Coan and Vanden Boom each threw a pick during drills.
Safety Reggie Pearson accounted for two of the interceptions - one off Vanden Boom in team drills and another from Wolf in the red zone during the scrimmage. Pearson also landed a violent hit on the ball carrier during an Oklahoma-style drill before the scrimmage that hyped up the entire defense.
From the infirmary
Kendric Pryor sat out Saturday with a hamstring injury, but the junior wide receiver said it was just precautionary.
"I'm just trying to be cautious and not try to pull it or anything," Pryor said. "Last year I missed almost the whole spring. Just trying to be cautious and miss one day, get back healthy and then come back out here Tuesday ready to get back to work."
Wide receiver Danny Davis (right leg), cornerback Madison Cone (right leg), tight end Luke Benzschawel, wide receiver Cade Green, offensive lineman Blake Smithback, cornerback Travian Blaylock and defensive end Garrett Rand all remained out Saturday.
Extra points
Sophomore Faion Hicks took most first-team reps at cornerback with junior Caesar Williams on Saturday. Sophomore Deron Harrell took the bulk of first-team reps with Williams on Tuesday. ... Sophomore Collin Larsh made all six field-goal attempts Saturday. He connected from 35, 29 and 42 during the scrimmage and from 21, 31 and 48 during special teams drills. ... Junior Jack Dunn, senior A.J. Taylor and sophomore Aron Cruickshank were the only three players fielding punts during special teams drills Saturday.
