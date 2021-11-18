Tags
A pair of Chippewa Valley businesses are up for sale after decades of operation.
A local trucking staple is under new ownership who plan to keep the decades-old business running strong for years to come.
A Chippewa Falls man will serve a five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child.
The Chi-Hi girls basketball team finished 1-19 in 2020-21, but brings back four starters and nine total varsity players with significant experience as the Cardinals shoot for more victories this season.
A Chippewa Valley health-based business has a new lease on life and a new name on its lease.
Baraboo High School suspended two students Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of their friends who died in a crash less than two weeks ago.
A Stanley man who drove the wrong direction on a one-way street in downtown Chippewa Falls has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.
McDonell junior Marley Hughes, Bloomer senior Alexa Post and Stanley-Boyd junior Emily Brenner have each been selected to the All-Western Clov…
Callers reported a large crowd gathered just before the shots were fired, and many vehicles left the area before deputies arrived. According to the sheriff’s office, police found “numerous” shell casings in the parking lot.
Chi-Hi seniors Mason Goettl, Bryant Petska, Karson Bowe, Owen Krista, Elijah Hable, Gavin Goodman, Brayden Warwick and junior Dawson Goodman have been selected to the All-Big Rivers Conference first team for the 2021 season. Senior Beau Snyder was a second team selection for the Cards.
