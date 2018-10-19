Come and meet the UW-Stout men’s and women’s basketball teams and the coaching staff as both Blue Devil teams host a Tip-Off Dinner, Friday, Nov. 2 at the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center on the UW-Stout campus.
Players from both teams will emcee the event, which will get underway at 5:30 p.m. with a social mixer, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Women’s head coach Hannah Iverson and men’s head coach Jim Lake will speak about their teams and what to expect from the Blue Devils during the 2018-19 season.
The evening will feature a Reverse Raffle, with a number of prizes. Drawings for the raffle will start at 6:30 p.m. A 50/50 raffle take place during the event, along with table giveaways, including schedules, posters and season tickets.
Proceeds from the evening will go to benefit the men’s and women’s basketball programs. Only 200 Reverse Raffle tickets are being printed. Donation for the evening is $100.
The Blue Devil men get their season underway when they travel to compete in the UW-Superior Classic, Nov. 9-10. Stout hosts their Tip-Off Tournament, Nov. 16-17. The Blue Devil women get their season underway with a home contest, hosting St. Olaf College, Tuesday, Nov. 13.
To purchase a ticket for the event or for more information, contact Coach Iverson at 715-232-1824 or at iversonh@uwstout.edu or Coach Lake at 715-232-1513 or lakej@uwstout.edu
