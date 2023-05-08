Today's Highlight

On May 8, 1996, South Africa took another step from apartheid to democracy by adopting a constitution that guaranteed equal rights for Blacks and whites.

On this date

In 1541, Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto reached the Mississippi river.

In 1846, the first major battle of the Mexican-American war was fought at palo alto, Texas; U.S. forces led by Gen. Zachary Taylor were able to beat back Mexican forces.

in 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced on radio that Nazi Germany's forces had surrendered, and that "the flags of freedom fly all over Europe."