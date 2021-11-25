Toe jam: Aaron Rodgers riffs on ‘disinformation,’ shows off his fractured — not COVID — toe

GREEN BAY — Finally, Aaron Rodgers put his foot down — literally, on a table that held the camera for his Zoom Q&A session with reporters Wednesday afternoon — and clarified what’s wrong with his toe.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a fractured pinkie toe — and not “COVID Toe,” a malady associated with COVID-19 that causes red and purple lesions on the feet of sufferers who’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as Rodgers did on Nov. 3.

After joking around with host Pat McAfee and ex-Packers inside linebacker A.J. Hawk on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” during his weekly Tuesday appearance — Rodgers, McAfee and Hawk all used the term “COVID Toe” at various points in the at times off-the-rails back and forth — Rodgers removed his shoe and sock on Wednesday and placed his left foot in front of the camera when a reporter inquired about whether he did indeed have so-called “COVID Toe” or something else.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” Rodgers said as he plopped his foot onto the table. “Oh, oh there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

Rodgers was referring to a story in the Wall Street Journal that took his comments to McAfee and Hawk as an acknowledgement that he did indeed have “COVID Toe.” Sarcasm notwithstanding, while reporters who cover the team every day realized his remarks with McAfee and Hawk were ambiguous and needed to be clarified, Rodgers did say at one point in the interview, “I felt good in just a few days. I didn’t have any lingering effects other than ‘Covid Toe.’”

What Rodgers, who admitted that he “had never heard of COVID Toe before,” actually had done was fracture the toe while working out at home during his 10-day mandatory quarantine as an unvaccinated player, in accordance with NFL protocols. Rodgers has said multiple times that the injury is more painful than turf toe, which he dealt with a few years ago.

“(I) didn’t think it was what it was until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game (against Seattle on Nov. 14) and got X-rayed when I got cleared (and) came back in the facility,” Rodgers said. “It’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options, as well, that wouldn’t involve missing time, so thankfully, we’ve got a great foot guy in town (in Packers team doctor Dr. Robert Anderson) — the best in the business, who everybody sends stuff to. But I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line.”

Rodgers reiterated that he will definitely play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field, although he was in enough pain after getting his foot stepped on against Minnesota last Sunday that he left for the locker room before the first half had ended to get extra treatment on his toe. Backup Jordan Love took the final snap of the half on a kneel down, and when Rodgers returned for the second half, he completed 10 of 11 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers’ eventual 34-31 loss.

Extra points

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) took part in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice on a limited basis, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to return to action after missing last week. “We’ll just see where he is. We’ll take it a day at a time. Hopefully he has the ability to get back,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. … Cornerback Kevin King did not practice because of hip and knee injuries sustained against the Vikings. … Wide receiver Davante Adams was limited in practice because of an ankle injury after appearing on last week’s injury report with a shoulder injury. … Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (elbow) practiced on a limited basis after not playing against the Vikings. … The Packers placed outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, further reducing the team’s depth at the position. … The team signed former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Jon Dietzen to the practice squad. Dietzen, who is from Black Creek and played at Seymour High School, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May but was released during training camp. He takes the spot of lineman Ben Braden, who was promoted to the active roster on Tuesday.

