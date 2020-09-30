Andrew 'Andy' Scott Oswald (copy)

Andy was a 2005 graduate of Tomah High School. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. He was an avid hunter and fishermen and especially looked forward to camping trips with his brother, Russel. He worked for many years at Jensen Cranberry Bogs, as well as Johnson & Sons Excavating, and most recently for Modern Disposal. He formed many great friendships along the way with his coworkers. More than anything, Andy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three children, who meant the world to him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.