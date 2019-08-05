In the wake of dual mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called on Republicans to take up new gun control legislation imposing universal background checks and a so-called red flag law.
Evers on Monday joined Attorney General Josh Kaul in offering tepid support for so-called red flag laws, which permit police or family members to petition state courts to order the temporary removal of firearms from people who present a danger to others or themselves.
But as the governor admitted himself, any gun-related measures are almost certain to face stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate.
“The bottom line is our Legislature has avoided this issue totally,” Evers told reporters in Wauwatosa. “We need to know that the other side is going to take this issue seriously.”
His comments come after gunmen in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend committed mass shootings resulting in at least 31 deaths.
So far, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, haven’t responded to requests for comment.
Their Republican counterpart in Washington, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, stopped short of calling for stricter gun control measures such as universal background checks, but did signal support for red flag laws.
Johnson in a statement said Americans must “seriously re-evaluate how our society treats mental illness to keep firearms out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves and their communities.”
President Donald Trump in remarks to the nation early Monday offered support for red flag legislation. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said he intends to introduce legislation aimed at incentivizing states to pass red flag laws and added Trump is supportive of the measure.
But while red flags laws may be gaining traction, Evers and others have expressed skepticism about such laws stripping Americans of their constitutional rights.
“Clearly, when you take away people’s rights to participate in democracy, that’s something we have to consider,” Evers said.
Gun rights advocates argue red flag laws are constitutionally dubious because they infringe upon people’s rights before they’ve committed any criminal activity.
Proponents, however, say such laws allow law enforcement and family members to take action before someone commits an atrocity.
Vos has previously said he is open to the idea of a red flag law, but that he’s concerned about the scope being too broad.
