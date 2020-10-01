Top DOE official tours Hewlett Packard plant in Chippewa

A top official in the Department of Energy toured Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Chippewa Falls on Thursday, touting the advances in super computers that are manufactured in the city.

Paul Dabbar, DOE undersecretary, said four large computer systems are currently being manufactured at HPE. Once complete, they will head to facilities around the country, including Chicago and Berkley.

“We’re the customer, but we’re a unique customer, because we are buying something that hasn’t been invented yet,” Dabbar said prior to the tour. “This is the center of supercomputing in the world. I like to see the people, see those who are the leaders of innovation in the world.”

The new machines are vastly faster than their predecessors.

“The opportunities are far more than what it’s already making,” Dabbar said. “It’s a stunning amount of computing capacity.”

Antonio Neri, HPE chief executive officer, said the new machines will be able to complete a billion billion transactions a second.

“What used to take weeks at times, now you do in seconds,” Neri explained. “This is a major advancement. Ultimately, it’s a tremendous amount of innovation that is being developed. It’s a marvel of engineering.”