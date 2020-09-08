Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10

The next wave of tests will be during the next rest day on Sept. 14.

Prudhomme’s positive test might have an impact on French political affairs as it came only days after he spent two hours in his car following a stage in the Pyrenees in the company of Prime Minister Jean Castex. As a result, French President Emmanuel Macron said a government meeting scheduled on Wednesday will be organized via videoconference, or postponed, and Castex said he would be tested.

Speaking to France Info radio, Prudhomme said he does not have virus symptoms, adding that he will stay in isolation for seven days.

“Obviously the most important thing is that not a single rider tested positive,” Prudhomme said. “I did not come close to the riders over the past 10 days, we can see now how important it was to stay away from them.”

Under threat of cancellation at some point — more than 30,000 people in France have died after contracting the coronavirus — the Tour has been salvaged by pushing it back from its traditional July date to the end of the summer. The price paid for the race to be run are strict health protocols which include mandatory testing for riders and team staff on rest days.