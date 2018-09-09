Town & Country Antiques is celebrating the opening of its second downtown store location, Town & Country Antiques 2, at 222 Main St. in Menomonie. The public is invited to the grand opening on Saturday, Sept. 15. With more than 7,000 square feet of retail space, T&C boasts 30 dealers and both stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Customers are invited to bring in an item (one per person) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a "What Is It? What's It Worth" antiques valuation. Refreshments will be served all day with a cake cutting at 1 p.m. From 4 to 5 p.m. Jeff Fagan, a member of the Ukulele Klub of Eau Claire, will entertain guests. Blue Sky with Peggy, Bob, and Teresa will play mellow folk and bluegrass music from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — when prize winners will be announced.
