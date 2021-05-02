Treasure
Treasure is a 12-13 year old pony that was pulled out of the loose pen in February. He is completely... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for driving drunk while having three children in his vehicle.
A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.
The Chi-Hi softball team has just two players with varsity experience back for a young, but athletic team led by co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
Addressing the confusion: Elk Mound school district policy change will not affect Chippewa Falls District mask mandate
A neighboring school district’s change in policy will not immediately impact the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
Nate Stanley is getting a new number. And his alma mater's football program is getting some new equipment. The Menomonie graduate and Minnesota Vikings quarterback is changing from the No. 7, opening up the number for new Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to take it. Peterson has agreed to purchase new shoulder pads for the Mustangs in return.
Menomonie native and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
The Chi-Hi softball team opened the season with a bang on Thursday, scoring two lopsided victories over Menomonie at Casper Park by scores of …
Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet.