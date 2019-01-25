WASHINGTON (TNS) — Roger Stone, a Republican consultant who embraced his decades-old reputation as a dirty trickster and helped launch President Donald Trump’s political career, was arrested Friday morning in the Russia investigation and accused of lying about his pursuit of hacked Democratic Party emails.
Stone, 66, was charged with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering. He was released on a $250,000 bond after a federal court appearance in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he was taken into custody at his home before sunrise.
He emerged from the courthouse smiling, his arms outstretched in a V-for-victory pose made famous by his political idol, President Richard Nixon, who resigned from office during the Watergate scandal.
“I will plead not guilty to these charges,” Stone told reporters. “I will defeat them in court. I believe this is a politically motivated investigation.”
At the center of the charges are Stone’s conversations involving WikiLeaks, which released emails that were hacked by Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign. According to prosecutors, Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee about those communications and tried to persuade another person to provide false testimony.
The indictment from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III also said Stone had several contacts with unnamed people in the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks. After the organization released the first batch of hacked emails shortly before the Democratic National Convention, “a senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone” about what else WikiLeaks might have, according to the indictment.
Stone allegedly sought information from WikiLeaks through an intermediary, Jerome Corsi, a far-right writer and conspiracy theorist, and then updated people connected to the Trump campaign.
“The payload is still coming,” Stone wrote to one supporter on Oct. 3, according to the indictment.
Stone also received an inquiry from Steven Bannon, the Trump campaign’s chief executive who was identified in the indictment as a “high-ranking” member of the team. He told Bannon to expect “a load every week going forward.”
Days later, WikiLeaks began releasing emails hacked from the account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. Stone later “claimed credit for having correctly predicted the October 7, 2016 release,” the indictment said.
Unlike other people charged in the Russia investigation, Stone was not given a chance to turn himself in, and heavily armed federal agents arrested him at his home in Florida. He reportedly was brought into court wearing handcuffs.
Trump reacted angrily on Twitter, calling the Mueller investigation the “Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country!” He also criticized how Stone was treated by law enforcement — “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better.”
Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, downplayed the significance of Stone’s arrest.
“The indictment today does not allege Russian collusion by Roger Stone or anyone else,” he said. “Rather, the indictment focuses on alleged false statements Mr. Stone made to Congress.”
