The Transportation Security Administration office at the La Crosse Regional Airport could end up with an arsenal of inert hand grenades if the pace of finding the grenades in luggage keeps up.
The security point’s imaging machine detected the grenade’s presence Sunday in the luggage of Jimmy Hart of Carthage, Mo., according to a La Crosse police report.
Hart, who told police he had been working for the American Red Cross to help provide relief from flooding that has devastated much of Vernon County in the past two weeks, said he had bought the grenade as a novelty item at a souvenir shop near De Soto.
He was cited for disorderly conduct for disrupting TSA operations and was released in time for his flight back to the Show Me State.
The TSA confiscated the hand grenade, as it had done during a similar incident two weeks ago. In that case, the passenger said he used the grenade as a paperweight.
