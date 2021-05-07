Tucker
Tucker is a sweet 23 year old grade Rocky Mountain Horse that is as sweet as he is cute! He... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Menomonie native and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet.
CHIPPEWA FALLS—Sage Rajnar Brost, age 24 from Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2021, the date that he always predicted th…
- Updated
Excelling in a year filled with unusual obstacles is just one of the many accomplishments of a small group of local students.
The Bloomer softball team split two games on Saturday at its home tournament, opening the day with an 18-1 win over Menomonie in five innings before falling to Baldwin-Woodville 10-0 in six innings.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
Local baseball and softball box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Chi-Hi and Bloomer baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd softball were among winners on Tuesday.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Zastrow no-hits Eau Claire Regis for Western Cloverbelt victory
Ashly Zastrow tossed a no-hitter for the Stanley-Boyd softball team on Tuesday in leading the Orioles to a 3-0 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Eau Claire Regis in Eau Claire.
The Chi-Hi girls soccer team is reinvigorated and enters this spring eager to get the team back on the winning track.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.