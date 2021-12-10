TV Schedule Dec 11-12

Saturday

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: Practice 3, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 3:55 a.m.; Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

BIATHLON: IBU: World Cup, Men's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.

BOXING: Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., SHO, 9 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.; Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN, 11 a.m.; Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Syracuse at Georgetown, FOX, 11 a.m.; BYU vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D., FS1, 11 a.m.; Arkansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.; Holiday Hoopsgiving: Drake vs. Clemson, Atlanta, ACCN, 1 p.m.; Penn St. at Michigan St., BTN, 1 p.m.; Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Central Connecticut at Providence, FS1, 1 p.m.; UCLA at Marquette, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; S. Dakota St. at Washington St., PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; Missouri at Kansas, ESPN, 2:15 p.m.; Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., ESPN2, 3 p.m.; E. Illinois at Butler, FS1, 3 p.m.; UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, SECN, 3:30 p.m.; Arizona at Illinois, FOX, 4 p.m.; Boston College at Saint Louis, NBCSN, 4 p.m.; Manhattan at Utah, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.; Kentucky at Notre Dame, ESPN, 4:15 p.m.; Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Minnesota at Michigan, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; TCU vs. Texas A&M, Houston, SECN, 5:30 p.m.; Sacramento St. at Oregon St., PAC-12N, 6 p.m.; Elon at North Carolina, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Cincinnati at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Holiday Hoopsgiving: W. Kentucky vs. Mississippi, Atlanta, SECN, 7:30 p.m.; Santa Clara at California, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; Houston at Alabama, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. UConn, Newark, N.J., ABC, Noon; New Hampshire at Boston College, ACCN, 3 p.m.; Clemson at Syracuse, ACCN, 5 p.m.;

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J., CBS, 2 p.m.; Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minn. Duluth at Minnesota, BTN, 3:30 p.m.; Michigan St. at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Ohio St., BTN, 7 p.m.;

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Pittsburgh, Regional Final, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech at Louisville, Regional Final, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Minnesota at Wisconsin, Regional Final, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Nebraska at Texas, Regional Final, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF, Noon; PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo., ESPNU, 11 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2, 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NBA: Golden State at Philadelphia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Chicago at Toronto, NHLN, 6 p.m.

NLL LACROSSE: San Diego at Colorado, ESPNEWS, 7:30 p.m.

RUGBY: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Montpellier at Exeter (Taped), NBCSN, 12 a.m. (Sunday)

SKIING/SNOWBARDING: FIS: World Cup, St. Moritz, Switzerland (Taped), NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 1 p.m.; FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), NBC, 4 p.m.;

MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), CBSSN, 5:30 a.m.; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, CBSSN, 8 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 8:48 a.m.; Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, USA, 9 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 12:48 p.m.; MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship, ABC, 2 p.m.

TENNIS: Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles Semifinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Sunday

AHL HOCKEY: Hartford at Lehigh Valley, NHLN, 2 p.m.

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

BIATHLON: IBU: World Cup, Men's Relay, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.; IBU: World Cup, Women's Pursuit, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.; IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Hochfilzen, Austria (Taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.

CFL: The Grey Cup: Winnipeg at Hamilton, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Merrimack at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; No Room For Racism Classic: Florida St. vs. South Carolina, Rock Hill, S.C., ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Colgate at St. John's, FS1, 11 a.m.; Purdue vs. NC State, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN, 1 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Dayton, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Baylor, ABC, 2 p.m.; Kent St. at West Virginia, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; NJIT at Northwestern, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Florida vs. Maryland, Brooklyn, N.Y., BTN, 3:30 p.m.; Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, PAC-12N, 4 p.m.; Monmouth at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 6 p.m.; Oregon at Stanford, PAC-12N, 6 p.m.; Rutgers at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.;

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN, Noon; Florida St. at Florida, SECN, Noon; Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Boise St. at Washington St., PAC-12N, 2 p.m.; New Orleans at Auburn, SECN, 2 p.m.; Little Rock at Arkansas, SECN, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Ohio St., BTN, 6 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: NCAA College Cup: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., NBC, 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1, 1 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE: Cleveland at Wisconsin, NBATV, Noon

NFL: Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Las Vegas at Kansas City, New Orleans at NY Jets, CBS, Noon; Regional Coverage: Dallas at Washington, Atlanta at Carolina, Seattle at Houston, FOX, Noon; Regional Coverage: Detroit at Denver, NY Giants at LA Chargers, FOX, 3:05 p.m.; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Tampa Bay, CBS, 3:25 p.m.; Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL: All Star Game: From Carolina, Puerto Rico, FS2, 3 p.m.

RUGBY: European Champions Cup Group Stage: Sale at Ospreys (Taped), NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING: FIS: World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped), NBC, Noon; FIS: World Cup, Moritz, Switzerland (Taped), NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, CBSSN, 1:45 p.m.

SPEED SKATING: ISU: World Cup (Taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.

TENNIS: Florianopolis-ATP Challenger, Maia-ATP Challenger Singles and Doubles Finals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

