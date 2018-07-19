Friday

BASKETBALL

Big3 Week 5, FS1, 7 p.m.

BOXING

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Deivis Julio Bassa, ESPN, 6 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France Stage 13, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

British Open, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; USGA U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, FS1, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MLB

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSNO, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Connecticut, NBA, 6 p.m.; Dallas at Chicago, NBA, 8 p.m.

Saturday

AUTO RACING

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Northeast Grand Prix, FS1, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series Lakes Region 200, NBCSN, 3 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France Stage 14, NBCSN 7 a.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

X Games Minneapolis, ABC, noon; X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

British Open, NBC, 6 a.m.; USGA U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, FS1, noon; PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.;

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSNO, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

International Champions Cup Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, ESPN2, 9 a.m.; NWSL Seattle at Orlando, LIFE, 2:30 p.m.; Liga MX Primera Division Club Tijuana vs. Guadalajara, FS1, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.

