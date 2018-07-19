Friday
BASKETBALL
Big3 Week 5, FS1, 7 p.m.
BOXING
Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Deivis Julio Bassa, ESPN, 6 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France Stage 13, NBCSN, 7 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 8 p.m.
GOLF
British Open, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; USGA U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, FS1, 1 p.m.; PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 4 p.m.
MLB
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSNO, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Connecticut, NBA, 6 p.m.; Dallas at Chicago, NBA, 8 p.m.
Saturday
AUTO RACING
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Northeast Grand Prix, FS1, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series Lakes Region 200, NBCSN, 3 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France Stage 14, NBCSN 7 a.m.
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games Minneapolis, ABC, noon; X Games Minneapolis, ESPN, 6 p.m.
GOLF
British Open, NBC, 6 a.m.; USGA U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, FS1, noon; PGA Tour Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.;
MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSNO, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
International Champions Cup Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, ESPN2, 9 a.m.; NWSL Seattle at Orlando, LIFE, 2:30 p.m.; Liga MX Primera Division Club Tijuana vs. Guadalajara, FS1, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.
