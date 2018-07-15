Monday
MLB
Home Run Derby, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
L.A. Lakers vs. Cleveland, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.; Memphis/Philadelphia winner vs. Boston/Portland winner, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
SPECIALS
World Series of Poker, ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday
CYCLING
Tour de France Stage 10, NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
MLB
All-Star Game, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Championship game (Teams TBD), ESPN, 9 p.m.
SPECIALS
World Series of Poker, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
