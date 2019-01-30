Thursday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LIU-Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Temple at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.;, Purdue at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.; Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Xavier at Georgetown, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; UConn at Central Florida, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon at Utah, FS1, 8 p.m.; Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; UConnn at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Saudi International, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Boston, NHL, 6 p.m.

Friday

NASCAR

Hall of Fame Ceremony, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pennsylvania at Cornell, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Davidson at St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Yale at Harvard, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.; Buffalo at Bowling Green, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Wright State at Illinois-Chicago, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Maryland at Wisconsin, FS1, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Michigan at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Illinois, BTN, 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Saudi International, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.

NBA

Boston at New York, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.; Houston at Denver, ESPN, 9 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Dallas, FSNO and FSWI, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.