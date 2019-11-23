Tuesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wichita State vs South Carolina, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Central Michigan at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.; Northern Iowa vs West Virginia, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Pepperdine at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NBA: LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Minnesota at New Jersey, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomitiv Moscow, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, TNT, 2 p.m.

Wednesday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State vs Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Mississippi vs Penn State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Syracuse vs Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Gonzaga vs Southern Mississippi, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Oregon vs Seton Hall, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Oregon State vs San Jose State, FS1, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Purdue at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at San Antonio, FSNO, 7:30 p.m.; LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NHL: Philadelphia at Columbus, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Chelsea at Valencia FC, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions Napoli at Liverpool, TNT, 2 p.m.

