Tuesday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wichita State vs South Carolina, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; New Jersey Tech at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Central Michigan at DePaul, FS1, 7 p.m.; Northern Iowa vs West Virginia, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Western Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Pepperdine at Brigham Young, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
NBA: LA Clippers at Dallas, NBA, 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Minnesota at New Jersey, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Dallas at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomitiv Moscow, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid, TNT, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa State vs Michigan, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Mississippi vs Penn State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Syracuse vs Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Gonzaga vs Southern Mississippi, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Oregon vs Seton Hall, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.; Oregon State vs San Jose State, FS1, 10 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Purdue at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Louisiana State, SEC, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
NBA: Brooklyn at Boston, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at San Antonio, FSNO, 7:30 p.m.; LA Lakers at New Orleans, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Philadelphia at Columbus, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Chelsea at Valencia FC, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions Napoli at Liverpool, TNT, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.