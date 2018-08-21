Wednesday
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Great Lakes vs. Southeast, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Mid-Atlantic vs. West, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
MLB
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, FSNO, 1 p.m.;St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
MLS
N.Y. Red Bulls at N.Y. City FC, FS1, 6 p.m.
Thursday
GOLF
European PGA Tour D+D Real Czech Masters, GOLF, 8 a.m.; LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour The Northern Trust GOLF, 1 p.m.; Web.com Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Caribbean/Canada winner vs. Japan/Asia-Pacific loser, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Great Lakes/Southeast winner vs. Mid-Atlantic/West loser, 6 p.m.
MLB
San Diego at Colorado, MLB, 3 p.m.; Oakland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Philadelphia at Cleveland, FOX, 7 p.m.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
TBA at Washington, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.; TBA at Connecticut, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.