Wednesday

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Great Lakes vs. Southeast, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Mid-Atlantic vs. West, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWI, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, FSNO, 1 p.m.;St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

MLS

N.Y. Red Bulls at N.Y. City FC, FS1, 6 p.m.

Thursday

GOLF

European PGA Tour D+D Real Czech Masters, GOLF, 8 a.m.; LPGA Tour CP Women’s Open, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.; PGA Tour The Northern Trust GOLF, 1 p.m.; Web.com Tour Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Caribbean/Canada winner vs. Japan/Asia-Pacific loser, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Great Lakes/Southeast winner vs. Mid-Atlantic/West loser, 6 p.m.

MLB

San Diego at Colorado, MLB, 3 p.m.; Oakland at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Philadelphia at Cleveland, FOX, 7 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

TBA at Washington, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.; TBA at Connecticut, ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

