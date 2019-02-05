Wednesday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn at Temple, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Maryland at Nebraska, BTN, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Wichita State at East Carolina, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Rhode Island at Davidson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Ole Miss, SEC, 6 p.m.; Georgetown at Providence, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Creighton at Villanova, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.; LSU at Mississippi, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Oklahoma State at TCU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Georgia at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.; California at Oregon, FS1, 8:30 p.m.; Nevada at Colorado State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; UNLV at Boise State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Milwaukee, ESPN and FSWI, 7 p.m.; San Antonio at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Boston at NY Rangers, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Connecticut State at St. Francis, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Houston at Central Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Ohio State, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Radford at Hampton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Rice, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.; South Florida at SMU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; BYU at Portland, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Pacific at Saint Mary’s, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 8 p.m.

GOLF

PGA AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 2 p.m.; European Tour ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 10 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Game Draft, TNT, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Orlando, FSNO, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 7:15 p.m.; San Antonio at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Edmonton at Minnesota, FSNO and FSWI, 7 p.m.

