Saturday
NASCAR AUTO RACING
Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, FS1, 9:30 a.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Sugarlands Shine 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma at Texas, FOX, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Illinois, ABC, 11 a.m.; Memphis at Temple, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Florida State at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona State, PAC12, 2:30 p.m.; Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; BYU at South Florida, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; UConn at Tulane, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.; UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.; Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.; Fresno State at Air Force, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Ole Miss at Missouri, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; USC at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Iowa, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Louisville at Wake Forest, ACC, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Florida at LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Utah at Oregon State, PAC12, 7 p.m.; Hawai'i at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; Wyoming at San Diego, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour The Houston Open, GOLF, 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 230, Paramount, 8 p.m.
MLB POSTSEASON
Washington at St. Louis, TBS, 3 p.m.; Tampa Bay/Houston vs NY Yankees, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 7 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, FSWI and FSNO, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NASCAR AUTO RACING
The 1000Bulbs.com 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 2 p.m.; Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Yale at Princeton, ESPNU, noon; Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, noon; Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.; UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
GOLF
The Houston Open, GOLF, 3 p.m.
MARATHON
The Chicago Marathon, NBCSN, 10 a.m.
MLB POSTSEASON
Tampa Bay/Houston vs NY Yankees, FOX, 7 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Cleveland at Boston, NBA, 2 p.m.; Milwaukee at Washington, NBA, 5 p.m.; Maccabi Haifa B.C. at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Dallas at NY Jets, CBS, 3:25 p.m.
NFL
Carolina vs Tampa Bay in London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.; Philadelphia at Minnesota, FOX, noon; Houston at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Georgetown at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.
MLB POSTSEASON
St. Louis at Washington, TBS, 7 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Charlotte at Memphis, NBA, 7 p.m.; Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Porto vs Ukraine, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
