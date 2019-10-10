Saturday

NASCAR AUTO RACING

Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, FS1, 9:30 a.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Sugarlands Shine 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Carolina at Georgia, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma at Texas, FOX, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Illinois, ABC, 11 a.m.; Memphis at Temple, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Mississippi State at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Purdue, BTN, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Florida State at Clemson, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Washington State at Arizona State, PAC12, 2:30 p.m.; Cincinnati at Houston, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; BYU at South Florida, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; UConn at Tulane, ESPNU, 2:45 p.m.; UNLV at Vanderbilt, SEC, 3 p.m.; Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Rhode Island at Virginia Tech, ACC, 3 p.m.; Fresno State at Air Force, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Ole Miss at Missouri, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; USC at Notre Dame, NBC, 6:30 p.m.; Penn State at Iowa, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; Louisville at Wake Forest, ACC, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Navy at Tulsa, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Florida at LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Utah at Oregon State, PAC12, 7 p.m.; Hawai'i at Boise State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; Wyoming at San Diego, CBSSN, 9:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour The Houston Open, GOLF, 3 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 230, Paramount, 8 p.m.

MLB POSTSEASON

Washington at St. Louis, TBS, 3 p.m.; Tampa Bay/Houston vs NY Yankees, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Phoenix at Portland, NBA, 7 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, FSWI and FSNO, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NASCAR AUTO RACING

The 1000Bulbs.com 500, NBC, 1 p.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Michigan at Indiana, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 2 p.m.; Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Yale at Princeton, ESPNU, noon; Florida at Texas A&M, SEC, noon; Michigan at Nebraska, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.; UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

GOLF

The Houston Open, GOLF, 3 p.m.

MARATHON

The Chicago Marathon, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

MLB POSTSEASON

Tampa Bay/Houston vs NY Yankees, FOX, 7 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Cleveland at Boston, NBA, 2 p.m.; Milwaukee at Washington, NBA, 5 p.m.; Maccabi Haifa B.C. at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Dallas at NY Jets, CBS, 3:25 p.m.

NFL

Carolina vs Tampa Bay in London, NFL, 8:30 a.m.; Philadelphia at Minnesota, FOX, noon; Houston at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, NBC, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Georgetown at Maryland, FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB POSTSEASON

St. Louis at Washington, TBS, 7 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Charlotte at Memphis, NBA, 7 p.m.; Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Porto vs Ukraine, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.