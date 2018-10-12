Saturday
AUTO RACING IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FS1 and FS2, 9:30 a.m.; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Talladega 250, FOX, noon; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 qualifying, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
BOXING
Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
GOLF
European PGA Tour British Masters, GOLF, 6 a.m.; LPGA Tour KEB Hana Bank Championship (same-day tape), GOLF, 11:30 a.m.; Champions Tour, SAS Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour CIMB Classic, GOLF, 10 p.m.
MLB POSTSEASON
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FOX, 3 p.m.; Houston at Boston, TBS, 7 p.m.
NHL
Carolina at Minnesota, FSNO, 5 p.m.
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE SOCCER
Slovakia vs. Czech Republic, ESPNEWS, 8 a.m.
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, NBC, 1 p.m.
GOLF
European PGA Tour British Masters, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; LPGA Tour KEB Hana Bank Championship, GOLF, 11:30 a.m. (same-day tape); Champions Tour SAS Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
MLB POSTSEASON
Houston at Boston, TBS, 6 p.m.
NFL
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League Turkey vs. Russia, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.; UEFA Nations League Italy vs. Poland, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; CONCACAF Women’s Championship Panama vs. Canada, FS1, 4 p.m.; CONCACAF Women’s Championship United States vs. Jamaica, FS1, 7 p.m.
