Twins understand the risks they face, sacrifices they must make

Donaldson said he understood the decision Trout is up against, as he is also expecting a baby and had a similar choice to make for himself.

“I think at the end of the day each individual has the right to make up their mind as to what is the best,” Donaldson said. “I feel that at this spot in my career, it’s advantageous for me, myself, my family and this organization for me to be out there and play.”

To allow players to play, the health and safety protocols MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to are lengthy — more than 100 pages — in an effort to keep players and staff members safe. They will require players to be diligent both at the ballpark, where they are under the team’s watch, and at home, where players have more freedom than other leagues — the NBA and MLS come to mind — but are asked to be smart and cautious.

“It is what it is,” Adrianza said. “We have to keep doing our protocols, be safe, stay home as much as possible and take care of the player, each other to be healthy during the season.”

Odorizzi said the “baseball stuff is somewhat OK,” even with all the new parameters, but the “mental drag,” is not being able to be with his wife and sons.