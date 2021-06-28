Two-time MVP gladly cedes lead role in playoffs to Middleton

ATLANTA — Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP, one of the best players on the planet.

Even so, he’ll gladly cede the closer’s role to Khris Middleton in the Eastern Conference finals.

With Middleton taking command in the final minutes, the Milwaukee Bucks are now up 2-1 on the Atlanta Hawks heading to Game 4 of the series Tuesday night.

“We were like, ‘Get the hell out of the way, give him the ball, take us home, Khris,’ and that’s what he did,” Antetokounmpo said. “I trust this guy to death. If he wants the ball, he gets it. Simple as that. He’s knocking down shots.”

Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying the Bucks to a 113-102 victory that restored the home-court edge they lost to the Hawks in the series opener at Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the least bit hesitant about stepping aside for Middleton in the biggest minutes of the series so far.

“Doesn’t matter who is the first guy. Does not matter,” Antetokounmpo said. “I want to be a winner. I have the whole game to be the guy. I don’t care about being the guy in the fourth quarter.”