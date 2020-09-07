U.S. Open: Williams advances to quarters

Sakkari raced to a 4-0 advantage but Williams refused to let go. The third seed saved two more set points but stumbled on the fifth as Sakkari took the match into a decider.

A deflated Williams got broken at the start of the third set but she wiped Sakkari’s 2-0 lead to stay in the contest. A loose forehand from Sakkari saw her lose her serve in game eight and Williams served out the match without hesitation to advance.

“I just kept fighting, she was doing so well, she was being so aggressive and I knew I need to do the same thing,” said the 38-year-old Williams.

Sakkari, who fired 13 aces _ one more than Williams _ but committed 43 unforced errors, rued her missed opportunities.

“I have to be deadly honest, I wasn’t brave enough in the third set, I kind of like, not choked, but I didn’t take my chances and if you don’t take your chances with a good Serena against you, it’s done,” said the 25-year-old Spartan.

Over on Court Louis Armstrong, 21-year-old Alex de Minaur made it to the first grand slam quarter-final of his career with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 6-2 result against Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

Down 6-2 in the tiebreak, De Minaur grabbed the next six points to take a one-set lead after 58 minutes of play.

The Australian number 21 seed served for the second set at 5-1 but Pospisil pegged him back by clinching two games in a row. De Minaur was unfazed and served out the set on his second attempt, and broke twice in the third set to move into the last eight.

