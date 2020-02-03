MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Alex Claudio figures to be a little bit busier this season.
Claudio, a left-hander known for his funky delivery, will likely feel the impact of one of Major League Baseball’s rule changes this season, which requires a pitcher to face a minimum of three hitters unless he is finishing a half-inning.
Claudio led all of baseball last season with 83 appearances, and in 23 of those he faced just one hitter. Claudio faced two hitters six times and three hitters 21 times while working multiple innings on 13 occasions.
Asked how the new rule will impact the Brewers, and Claudio specifically, manager Craig Counsell joked that he’ll just “have to leave Claudio in longer.”
In the grand scheme of things, the rule change doesn’t appear to be a problem for the Brewers, who under Counsell have turned “bullpenning” into an art form. Milwaukee rode its bullpen — anchored by left-hander Josh Hader — to playoff appearances the past two seasons.
David Stearns, the Brewers’ president of baseball operations, doesn’t anticipate the three-hitter minimum will alter the team’s pitching strategy.
“We’ll probably continue discussions on that but I don’t think it will change it perhaps as much as some might think,” Stearns said. “We have a number of relievers who can go multiple innings.”
Stearns said left-hander Brent Suter will be among those multi-inning relievers. Suter was primarily a starter before undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. When Suter returned last September, Counsell used him in relief and Suter excelled in the role, going 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine appearances with 15 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings.
“Brent has demonstrated he can be successful in that role,” Stearns said. “We’ll make sure Brent lengthens out so that he can cover multiple innings and accentuate his versatility but we would anticipate that Brent will be in our bullpen.”
Hader could return to the multi-inning role he filled in 2018 when Corey Knebel returns from his Tommy John rehab, which is expected to be a few weeks into the regular season. The Brewers also could have multi-inning options in right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta if they don’t land in the starting rotation.
Another rule change this year limits teams to 13 pitchers on the active roster, which will expand by one spot to 26 players. Stearns doesn’t expect that to change his approach to building a bullpen from a front-office standpoint.
“We have a lot of relievers with options and that makes getting relievers back and forth from Triple-A and keeping fresh guys in the bullpen a little bit easier,” Stearns said.
The expanded regular-season roster could be a benefit for the Brewers, who will use a strength-in-numbers approach to lineup construction this season.
“Anybody that’s been around us knows our favorite thing about constructing a roster is to have choices, to have depth,” Counsell said. “That’s a really good thing and I feel really comfortable with that.”
One rule change that could hurt the Brewers won’t be a factor until September, when expanded roster limits drop from 40 players to 28.
Few teams took greater advantage of those expanded rosters more than Milwaukee, which went 20-7 in the final month of each of the past two seasons to surge into the playoffs. Counsell won’t have that luxury this season but isn’t worrying about that until he has to.
“I haven’t thought about that too much,” Counsell said. “That’s a long ways off ... I hope we get to that spot and we have to make some tough decisions about competing for games and winning every night, and then we’ll figure out a way to do it.”
