University of Wisconsin-Stout has moved into the top 15 of the best public regional universities in the Midwest, according to a new ranking.
In the U.S. News & World Report 2020 college rankings released Monday, Sept. 9, UW-Stout was listed No. 14, up two places from last year.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 50 undergraduate and 23 graduate programs, focusing on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
“While we are glad that a national publication realizes the value we provide to our students, we continue to stress that the real measure of our value is the amazing success of our graduates in the workplace,” said interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile. “The 2017-18 graduating class had a combined 98.7 percent employment and continuing education rate just six months after leaving campus. To us, that is the true measure of our value.”
Guilfoile noted that the employment and rate of recent graduates has increased for four years in a row. The full 2017-18 graduate employment report can be found here.
UW-Stout also moved up in two other U.S. News lists: tied for 72nd among all Midwest universities, up eight spots; and the 46th best school regionally for veterans, up three places, with the second-highest military enrollment of 410.
In addition, nationally among undergraduate engineering schools, UW-Stout tied for 110th overall.
UW-Stout’s Robert F. Cervenka School of Engineering offers programs in computer and electrical; manufacturing; mechanical; and plastics engineering.
The university also tied for 88th in the ranking of top performers in social mobility.
