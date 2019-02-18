MADISON — Ethan Happ had just logged 35 minutes, putting the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball star at exactly 800 for the season and pushing his career total past the 3,800 mark.
These 35, which came in a 67-59 home loss to Michigan State on Feb. 12, were particularly demanding and left the senior center’s body crying out in pain. The Big Ten is physical, and nobody in the conference delivers as many bruises as the Spartans.
Happ was exhausted afterward, for good reason. A reasonable response would have been to head back to his apartment to mope after a defeat that left UW’s Big Ten title hopes hanging by a thread.
Instead, Happ followed his typical routine after home games, remaining at the Kohl Center for two hours after the final buzzer had sounded to go through treatment on his aching muscles. Call it the road to recovery.
“It’s like a job almost trying to take care of your body,” Happ said, “but it’s crucial especially as you get older in your career.”
Happ hasn’t missed a game in his UW career and made his 131st consecutive start when the No. 20 Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) hosted Illinois (10-15, 6-8) on Monday. A streak like that requires good fortune, but there’s also plenty of dedication involved. From Happ, and from his support network at UW.
Keeping players healthy is hard over the course of a long season. The challenge became even greater when the Big Ten added two games this season, creating a 20-game grind that includes precious few opportunities for players to stop, catch their breath and heal.
“As fatigue sets in,” UW athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra said, “the chance of injury goes up.”
For big-minute players such as Happ, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison, the wear and tear can take a toll. That’s why the tag-team efforts of Perez-Guerra and Erik Helland, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, are so valuable for the Badgers.
“There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes,” Davison said. “We always talk about valuing the fractions. With rehab and treatment, it all goes into that.”
The post-game treatment routine that sometimes has Happ leaving the Kohl Center after midnight following late games includes stretching, contrast bath therapy and some time in a NormaTec recovery system.
After an activity, Perez-Guerra typically recommends three cycles of the bath therapy: each sequence includes three minutes in the cold tub (55 degrees) and two minutes in the hot tub (90-plus degrees).
The NormaTec system looks like a pair of inflatable nylon pants and is connected to a compressor. It extends from the toes up to the hip and pulsates in sequences, starting at the foot and moving to the calf, knee and thigh regions.
The idea is to get the blood flowing and decrease swelling, soreness and lactic-acid buildup in the muscles.
When players are really sore, Perez-Guerra has another tool at his disposal: a HydroWorx underwater treadmill that has a massage hose attached to it.
UW also utilizes a massage therapist, Andrea Kean, who typically does treatment the day before games. Kean doesn’t travel with the team during the regular season but will once postseason play begins.
Helland, who arrived at UW in 2013 after spending 25 seasons with the Chicago Bulls, brought along some tricks of the trade from the NBA that he and Perez-Guerra use to assess fatigue and readiness for practice and games.
One of them, a Firstbeat device, helps the staff monitor the physical stress players are under. The apparatus monitors heart rates and gives Helland and Co. an all-inclusive workload figure once the Firstbeat data is combined with self-reporting of rate of perceived exertion (RPE) by players.
