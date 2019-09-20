Saturday, September 22
Girls Volleyball: Colfax, Boyceville at Cameron (Invite), 9 a.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Eau Claire North (Invite), 12 p.m.
Red Cedar Speedway: Punky Manor Challenge of Champions
Monday, September 24
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie at Cumberland (Cumberland Golf Course, Invite), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, September 25
Girls Golf: Colfax at Baldwin-Woodville (Pheasant Hills Golf Course School, WIAA Regional), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Eau Claire North at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Winona Senior at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Colfax at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Elmwood, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 26
Girls Golf: Menomonie vs. Superior at Nemadji Golf Course (WIAA D1 Regional-Alternative date 9/27), TBD
Thursday, September 27
Girls Tennis: Altoona at Menomonie, 4 p.m.
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound at Osseo-Fairchild (Osseo Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Colfax at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota Golf Course, Invite), 3:30 p.m.
Boyceville at Spring Valley (Invite), 4:15 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Eau Claire North, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Hudson, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Elmwood at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Friday, September 28
Boys Football: Superior High School at Menomonie (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Elk Mound at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Durand, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 29
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Mondovi (Invite), 9 a.m.
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie at Minneapolis (Les Bolstad Golf Course, Invite), TBD
Tuesday, October 2
Prep Cross Country: Boyceville at Amery (Invite), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Superior at Menomonie, 5 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Hudson at Menomonie, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound at Elmwood, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 4
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound at Eleva-Strum (Invite), 4:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Medford, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 5
Boys Football: Rice Lake at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Durand, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 6
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie, Colfax at Eau Claire Memorial (South Middle School), 10 a.m.
Boyceville at Arcadia (Invite), 9:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer: Menomonie at Barron, 11 a.m.
Monday, October 8
Boys Soccer: Amery at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 9
Boys Soccer: Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Wausau East, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound at Mondovi, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Plum City, 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 11
Boys Soccer: Chippewa Falls at Menomonie, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound, Colfax at Boyceville (DSC Conference Tourney), TBD.
Girls Volleyball: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Plum City at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Durand at Boyceville, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 12
Boys Football: Menomonie at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Glenwood City at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 13
Prep Cross Country: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls (Lake Wissota Golf Course, BRC Meet), 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball: Elk Mound, Colfax at Altoona (Invite), 8 a.m.
Tuesday, October 16
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Rice Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 20
Prep Cross Country: Elk Mound at Colby (Sectional), 11 a.m.
Colfax at Boyceville (Sectional), 11 a.m.
Saturday, October 27
Girls Swim & Dive: Menomonie at Rice Lake (BRC Tourney), 10 a.m.
