UW-Stout announces more furloughs, salary reductions for leadership for upcoming academic year

All employees will take a minimum of 12 furlough days from July 1, through June 30, 2021. During the academic year, employees will take a minimum of nine furlough days from Aug. 24 through May 23, 2021.

Frank also announced she will be taking a voluntary salary reduction of 15 percent from July 1 to June, 30, 2021.

The provost, vice chancellors and academic deans will take voluntary temporary 10 percent salary reductions, while members of the cabinet will take temporary five percent salary reductions voluntarily during that same period.

The percentages may be adjusted based on final number of institution-wide, intermittent furlough days, Frank said.

It is expected that the decision made will create $5 million in one-time savings, she said.

There has been discussion of the need for layoffs at this time.

“I certainly wish that I had more positive news to deliver as we conclude our academic year,” Frank said to the campus community. “I cannot express how much I appreciate your hard work, input and questions throughout this process.

“Feedback collected by our shared governance groups has been instrumental in helping us think through the various elements of this plan. We will continue to consult carefully with governance groups as we approach fall semester and progress through this process. While these are difficult decisions to make, they are necessary as we address our financial challenges due to the current crisis and work to preserve all that we cherish about our institution.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0