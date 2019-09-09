Trailing by a touchdown to the third-ranked team in the country, UW-Stout came up big defensively on three consecutive series in the fourth quarter, but could not convert and fell 14-7 to St. John’s University, Saturday at Don & Nona Williams Stadium.
Stout led 7-0 at halftime, scoring first against St. John’s while executing a 12-play, 77-yard drive capped off by a 4-yard reception by Tyler Seymour with 4:25 remaining in the first period, but the Johnnies scored twice in just over two minutes in the third quarter and held on.
The Johnnies’ Jackson Erdmann hit Kenneth Udoibok with a 3-yard pass at 4:30 of the third, then scored on the first play of the next drive when Erdmann, last season’s D3football.com player of the year, connected with Henry Trost for a 46-yard score.
The Blue Devils held the Johnnies scoreless in the first half for the first time since the opening 2017 NCAA playoff game and limited St. John’s to 78 yards of total offense in the first half. Luke Wilz snared his first collegiate interception when he picked off Erdmann to complete the first drive of the game.
After the Johnnies took the 14-7 lead, Stout defense held the Johnnies three consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, once at the six-inch line on fourth down when Stout’s Luke Wilz and Mason Olson turned Udoibok sideways to deny him the score, then on a blocked field goal attempt by Scott Gustafson and an interception by Jed Schlegel.
Stout got a another chance in the waning seconds of the game when they stopped St. John’s on fourth down with 41 seconds left in the game on the Stout 32. Quarterback Sean Borgerding scrambled for a 12 yard run to the Stout 44, then got a first down by pass interference on fourth-and-10 for a new set of downs. Levy Hamer hauled in a 17-yard pass to the St. John’s 25, but Borgerding was picked off in the end zone as time expired.
Erdmann finished with 235 passing yards, going 20-of-35 with two interceptions and was sacked three time. St. John’s finished with 3-1 total yards of offense. The Blue Devil defense held the Johnnies to 66 total rushing yards.
The Blue Devils finished with 177 total yards of offense, 136 in the air, 41 on the ground on 36 rushes. Borgerding completed 13 passes for 136 yards, but was intercepted three times.
Volleyball
Blue Devils stay perfect with 4-0 weekend
At Oshkosh, Lexie Nelson and her UW-Stout teammates continued to stay hot as the Blue Devils ran their record to 5-0 win wins over Wisconsin Lutheran College and Carroll University Friday at the UW-Oshkosh Pizza Hut Classic.
Nelson tallied nine kills—five in the third set—against Wisconsin Lutheran as the Blue Devils won the contest 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19. The Warriors won the first set, the first time this year Stout found themselves behind. Julie Barr
Nelson rolled off 13 kills against Carroll University as the Blue Devils took the straight set win, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21.
UW-Stout improved their record to 7-0 with a pair of 3-0 wins on Saturday.
The Blue Devils opened with a 25-16, 25-18, 29-27, win over Oswego State and a convincing, one-hour 25-10, 25-15, 25-13, win over Lawrence University. The Blue Devils last started the season off with seven straight wins was in 2004. The Blue Devlls’ longest season opening winning streak was nine in 2002.
Cross Country
Staab first in season opening race
UW-Stout’s Brittany Staab captured a 32-second victory in the 6K course as the Blue Devils opened the 2019 cross country season at Kilkarney Hills Golf Course.
Staab finished in a time of in a time of 23-minutes, 26.8-seconds, finishing far ahead of second place finisher Tracy Renier of St. Benedict, who clocked a time of 23:58.1.
Freshmen Breanna Reinhart and Katelyn Brockman were Stout’s second and third place finisher. Reinhart finished in a time of 25:31.9 to place 18th and Brockman recorded a time of 25:51.3 to place 22nd.
As a team, Stout took third. St. Benedict was first and Macalester second.
The UW-Stout men’s cross country team took the top six spots to run away with the team title at the UW-River Falls Invitational on Friday. The Blue Devils had nine of the top 10 individual finishers and finished with a cross country perfect score of 15.
Mike Friedman paced the field at 25:49.9 in the 8K course. Mike Fifield was second at 26:51.2, Spencer Schultz was third at 26:57.6, Matthew Ryan was fourth at 27:02.8, Brian Mathews was fifth at 2712.1 and Mitchell Popp was sixth at 27:23.5.
Women’s Soccer
Bethel 1, UW-Stout 0
At Arden Hills, Minn., UW-Stout limited Bethel University to one goal, but the Bethel defense kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard and handed Stout a 1-0 loss Saturday.
Bethel’s Sophie Kendall scored the Royal’s goal with an assist from Lauren Davis in the 30th minute of play.
Bethel out-shot Stout 16-4, giving the Blue Devil’s goalkeeper Claudia Anderson (So, North Branch, Minn) a total saves count of eight to the Royals’ goalkeeper Kaylee Peterson a count of one save.
UW-Stout will be back in action on Wednesday at Hamline University.
Women’s Golf
Blue Devils seventh at Wartburg
At Waverly, Iowa, for the second day in a row, the UW-Stout women’s golf team had three players break 80 and the scores helped the Blue Devils tie a two-round school record as the team finished seventh of 17 at the Wartburg College Fall Invitational at Prairie Links Golf Club Sunday.
The Blue Devils scored a second day tally of 310 and coupled with yesterday’s 308, put up a 36-hole score of 618, matching a mark set in 2017.
Madison McCambridge led Stout with a 10th place finish, scoring a 77 to go along with her first day 72 to total a 149, a mark that is the third-best two-day score in school history. McCambridge holds the school two-day record with a 143 recorded last season.
“Madison played well again today,” Blue Devil coach Howie Samb said. “She didn’t make as many putts today as yesterday and she made a couple of doubles. But she hit a 149 for two days, which is awesome. She is off to a terrific start.”
Trystin Kluess took a couple of strokes off her first day score, putting down a season-best 75 . Coupled with her 77 on day one, Kluess tallied a 152 to finish in a tie for 17th.
“Trystin played great today,” Samb said. “She is really starting to come on. Steady play and consistent, which we need from her to do to be a leader.”
Freshman Kendra Swanson broke 80 for the first time in her collegiate career, playing one-over on the front nine. Swanson recorded an 81 on day one, but bettered that with a 78 on day two for a 159 to tie with teammate Alexa Filipiak, who shot a steady 79-80.
