University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer announced Monday that he is retiring on Aug. 18 from the institution where he has worked for a total of 32 years.
“It is time for me and my wife, Debbie, to enter a new phase in our lives,” Meyer said. “We will miss the students, faculty and staff at UW-Stout who have meant so much to us over the years.”
Meyer, 62, became the seventh chancellor at UW-Stout on Aug. 16, 2014, succeeding the late Chancellor Emeritus Charles W. Sorensen. Meyer announced his plan in a statement sent to students, faculty and staff.
Meyer said President Ray Cross has indicated that the UW System will commence a search for his replacement in August. UW officials said that an interim chancellor will be named to lead the campus throughout much of the 2019-20 academic year.
“I am confident this search will result in the appointment of an excellent leader as my successor at UW-Stout,” Meyer said. “I will do everything I can to make this transition is as smooth as possible.”
Concerning his accomplishments, Meyer said he is proud of the new programs that have been added under his administration, which have built upon UW-Stout’s polytechnic mission. The new undergraduate programs are in mechanical engineering; digital marketing technology; applied biochemistry and molecular biology; and video production. Also, electrical engineering was added to the computer engineering program. The university began a master’s degree in construction management and is considering programming in welding engineering technology.
“I’m also very pleased that our employment rate for new graduates has increased every year since I became chancellor,” Meyer said.
The last reported employment rate for recent graduates was 98.2 percent, and that is expected to go up this year, he said, adding, “This is a reflection of the outstanding work our faculty and staff are doing, day in and day out.”
Another milestone, Meyer said, was establishing the Robert F. Cervenka School of Engineering; the opening of the Joe and Tina Pregont Packaging Laboratories; and the establishment of the Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, all through generous private donations.
“I made it clear from the outset that one of my top priorities was going to be increasing the amount of private support the university receives from donors,” Meyer said, adding that the current Pathways Forward comprehensive campaign is nearing its original goal of $35 million. An aspirational goal of $40 million has been established for the campaign, which runs through June 30, 2020.
