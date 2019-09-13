What liberty granted by the U.S. Constitution is the bedrock of all other liberties? It’s freedom of association, according to Luke C. Sheahan.
Sheahan, an assistant professor of political science at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, will present “Freedom of Association: The First Liberty” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Northwoods Room of the Memorial Student Center at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, which marks the signing of the Constitution in 1787 in Philadelphia.
The event, sponsored by UW-Stout’s Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, is free and open to the public. Parking in many UW-Stout lots is free after 4 p.m.
Sheahan argues that freedom of religion, speech and press can be suppressed if the right to associate is restricted. “But does the Supreme Court realize this?” he asks.
He will discuss freedom of association and how it relates to other first amendment rights.
Sheahan also is a nonresident scholar at the Program for Research on Religion and
Urban Civil Society at the University of Pennsylvania.
The discussion will include Tim Shiell, CSII director; and Elizabeth Buchanan, director of the UW-Stout Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and director of the Center for Applied Ethics.
CSII also has upcoming speakers and discussions Tuesday, Sept. 24, for Banned Books Week; Tuesday, Oct. 1, for a Civil and Economic Liberty Workshop; and Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a Controversial Art on Campus Workshop. The annual Free Speech Week events, with a variety of speakers and discussions, are Monday to Thursday, Oct. 21-24.
