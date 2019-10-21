PLATTEVILLE — Sammy Krugel netted her first collegiate goal in exciting fashion as the sophomore scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Blue Devils to a 1-0 win at UW-Platteville Saturday night.
Both teams were looking for their first conference win of the season and the scoreboard showed goose eggs for both teams at the end of regulation. Claudia Anderson turned away 10 shots in regulation for Stout, while the Pioneers' Kathyrn Flaherty turned away both shots tossed at her in regulation.
The Blue Devils (4-10-0, 1-3-0 WIAC) pierced the net at 98:10 when Rachel Washington hit Krugel, who put the ball into the back of the net. The win not only broke a five-game skid for the Blue Devils, but also a five-game scoreless streak.
The Pioneers (1-12-2, 0-3-1 WIAC) outshot Stout, 17-4 overall and 10-3 on net.
Stout will play a pair of conference games this week when they travel to UW-La Crosse, Wednesday, and host UW-Whitewater, Saturday, in Eau Claire.
Football
UW-Platteville 33, UW-Stout 27
At Platteville, the Blue Devils were looking for their first conference win Saturday, but ended coming short of the feat. On the Pioneer's homecoming weekend, Platteville upended UW-Stout, 33-27.
On a rainy, homecoming day in Platteville, the Pioneers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game. Colin Schuetz threw a pass to Tyler Knigge for a 31 yard score to take an early lead.
On the next possession, the Blue Devils went down the field on 85 yards and ended with a Tyler Seymour receiving touchdown. Sean Borgerding completed a pass to Seymour for 23 yards to tie the game at 7-7.
It would be all Platteville from there, as the Pioneers scored 17 unanswered points. A field goal by Andrew Schweige, a Mitchell McNutt 10 yard run, and a David Urke 31 yard touchdown catch would mark all of the scores. Going into halftime, the Blue Devils saw them being down 24-7.
But the Blue Devils wouldn't back down. Coming out of halftime, Sean Borgerding connected on a 61 yard pass to Levy Hamer to make it a closer, 24-14. Stout wasn't done in the third quarter as Tyler Seymour caught his second touchdown on the day to make it a one score game. Stout would not get the extra point this time and the score was 24-20.
With 12:22 left in the game, Pioneer's Andrew Schweige connected on a 28 yard field goal. After a punt by Stout, Platteville's Wyatt Thompson found a hole and scored a 21 yard touchdown on the ground to make the game 33-20.
After a big fumble by Stout, Platteville had the chance to run the clock out, but Blue Devil's Aaron Wisecup sacked Schuetz on a big third down stop. Stout had a chance to get back in the game and that is what they did. On five plays, 68 yards, and only 1:03 off the clock, Sean Borgerding threw his fourth touchdown on the day to Kevion McDonald.
Stout tried an onside kick, but failed to get the ball back. The final score ended at 33-27 in favor of Platteville.
Sean Borgerding finished with 379 yards through the air and a career high, four touchdowns.
Levy Hamer led the team in receiving with 118 yards on three receptions and a touchdown. Kevion McDonald finished with 117 yards on eight catches and a touchdown. Tyler Seymour scored twice on the day and collected 85 yards on four receptions.
On the Pioneer side, Colin Schuetz ended with 348 yards through the air with two touchdowns. Wyatt Thompson led Platteville in rushing with 125 yards and a touchdown, and Tyler Knigge finished with 97 yards on eight receptions, also scoring a touchdown.
Cross Country
Men's team takes seventh at UW-Oshkosh invite
At Winneconne, while it may not have all of the teams competing from the Midwest Region at the Kollege Town Sports Invitational, the field is close to what will return to Lake Breeze Golf Club in about a month to compete in the NCAA regional meet.
The Blue Devils, which have qualified to the national cross country championship the last two years in the stacked regional meet, finished seventh overall Saturday in the 8K meet, trailing only nationally-ranked North Central College, Pomona-Pitzer, Wartburg College, Chicago, Washington University of St. Louis and Calvin College. The Blue Devils finished ahead of nationally ranked UW-Stevens Point, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire. The Blue Devils are ranked 33rd nationally.
Stout's Mike Friedman led the way for the Blue Devils with a seventh place finish in a time of 25-minutes, 7.9-seconds, taking off nearly 45 seconds from last year's time.. Friedman last year finished 32nd in a time of 25:51.6.
Almost all of Stout's runners that competed last season at the Kollege Town meet last season improved on their times this year.
Spencer Schultz was 37th in a time of 25:42.0, Michael Fifield was 59th at 25:58.6 and Mitchell Popp was 86th at 26:17.1. Schultz last year had a time of 26:59.4, Fifield a time of 26:43.0 and Popp a time of 28:33.94.
The race featured 452 runners from 34 teams.
Rounding out Stout's finishers: Ethan Hinderman was 106th (26:33.0), Brian Mathews 119th (26:43.8), Matthew Ryan 119th (26:52.0), Ian Williams 164th (27:13.4), Max Fore 175th (27:20.3), Alex Suelflow 185th (27:28.0), Nick Zolondek 255th (28:13.2), Kade Sherry 266th (28:27.3), Bennett Rozek 299th (28:58.9), Bryan Cook 305th (29:02.4), Eric Neuwirth 311th (29:06.7) and Josh Wehrman 333rd (29:28.8).
The Blue Devils will compete at the City Wells Meet hosted by UW-Eau Claire, Friday, Oct. 25. The WIAC Cross Country Championships are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 at UW-Platteville.
Staab leads women's team at UW-Oshkosh invite
At Winneconne, Brittany Staab paced UW-Stout at the Kollege Town Sports Invitational as the Blue Devils finished 18th of 34 teams at Lake Breeze Golf Club.
Staab, who did not run in the same race the last two years, bested her time from three years ago. Staab this year finished the 6K course in 23-minutes, 8.8-seconds. In 2016, Staab competed on the same course and broke 23-minutes at the midwest regional meet. The 2019 NCAA Midwest Regional will be held at Lake Breeze in mid-November.
The Blue Devils' next four finishers were freshmen, all finishing in the top half of the 419 individual competitors.
Dalie Thomas finished 161st (24:35.7), Katelyn Brockman finished 168th (24:43.0), Breanna Reinhart was 187th (24:56.6) and Rachel Jackson was 205th (25:11.5).
Rounding out the field for Stout is: Alyssa Dalke 212th (25:14.0), Lauren Mickley 253rd (25:51.3), Maddy Dervin 256th (25:57.9), Kate Koster 308th (25:53.0), Gretchen Zwieg 312th (27:04.6), Megan Kania 315th (27:09.1) and Erin Olson 254th (28:15.5).
