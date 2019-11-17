EAU CLAIRE — While UW-Stout still held a two possession lead midway through the fourth quarter, UW-Eau Claire had just made a run at the Blue Devils, scoring two straight touchdowns and Eau Claire had just stopped the Blue Devils to force a punt and get the ball back.
But the opportunistic defensive back Jed Schlegel made the play to swing the momentum back to the Blue Devils. Schlegel, playing very tight coverage, wrestled the ball away from the Eau Claire receiver on the Eau Claire 18 to make his third interception of the game. Two plays later, quarterback Sean Borgerding hit a leaping Parker Fossum in the end zone for a 17-yard TD to stretch the lead back to a three possession game, 38-17.
On the next series, Eau Claire (3-7, 1-6 WIAC) was stopped on downs and six plays later Borgerding found tight end Blake Purdy for Purdy’s second TD reception of the game and Borgerding’s fifth touchdown toss of the game and the Blue Devils (4-6, 3-4 WIAC) went on to a 45-17 win and could claim the I-94 trophy and return it to Menomonie.
Borgerding had another solid day, throwing for more than 200 yards for the eighth time this season and the 14th time in his two seasons. Borgerding was was 17-of-28 for 239 yards, with no interceptions and five touchdowns, his first career five TD game. Borgerding joins former Blue Devils quarterbacks Hank Kujak, Matt Bunyan and Tim Peterson who have thrown five TDs in a game. Bunyan threw six TD passes in one game.
Hamer had four catches for 99 yards, while Arguedas had three catches for 34 scores. Purdy, who missed several games due to injury, had two catches—both for TDs—for 24 yards. McDonald had only one reception for 14 yards, but finished his career third on the Stout all-time receiving list with 1909 receiving yards. McDonald had four rushes for 96 yards. Arguedas had 11 carries for 46 yards.
Stout finished with 387 yards of total offense, 239 through the air, 148 on the ground. Eau Claire had 354 total yards of offense, 249 passing, 105 rushing.
Men’s Cross Country
Blue Devils finish fifth at regionals
At Winneconne, for the third consecutive year, the UW-Stout men’s cross country team placed fifth at the NCAA Division III Midwest Cross Country Championship at Lake Breeze Golf Club near Oshkosh.
On Sunday, the Blue Devils received an at-large bid into the Division III Cross Country Championships. It is their third consecutive year being selected.
Sophomore Spencer Schultz paced the Blue Devils with a 13th place finish in a time of 25-minutes, 7.3-seconds, moving up from a 56th place finish at last year’s regional meet at Whitetail Golf Club.
Senior Mike Friedman placed 26th in a time of 25:32.2 and senior Michael Fifield placed 34th in a time of 25:32.2. The top 35 runners earn All-Region honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Junior Brian Mathews placed 47th (25:58.1), sophomore Matthew Ryan was 57th (26:11.0), sophomore Mitchell Popp was 73rd (26:25.5) and freshman Ethan Hinderman, running in his first regional meet, was 88th (26:49.7) of 253 runners.
Women’s Cross Country
Seniors lead young team at regionals
At Winneconne, Senior Brittany Staab paced the UW-Stout women’s cross country team at the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional Championship Saturday at Lake Breeze Golf Club near Oshkosh.
Staab guided a young Blue Devil team to a 14th place finish out of 35 teams by placing 27th of 257 runners. Staab ran a time of 23-minutes, 3.1-seconds, besting a time of 23:08.8 when the Blue Devils competed on the same course during the UW-Oshkosh Kollege Town Sports Invitational in mid-October. Staab moved up one spot from last year’s regional meet where she earned all-region honors with a 28th place finish.
Stout’s next four finishers were freshmen. Dalie Thomas placed 80th (24:08.4), Breanna Reinhart 82nd (24:09.6), Katelyn Brockman 103rd (24:34.1) and Rachel Jackson 128th (25:01.1). Sophomore Alyssa Dalke was 130th (25:02.7) and junior Lauren Mickley was 140th (25:21.2).
Women’s Basketball
UW-Stout 82, St. Norbert 50
At DePere, the UW-Stout starting five gave the rest of the Blue Devil team a lead and the bench took advantage of their opportunity scoring more than half of Stout’s total points in a win over St. Norbert College in the consolation game of the St. Norbert Tip-Off Tournament Saturday.
The Blue Devil bench combined to score 42 of Stout’s 82 points to push the Blue Devils’ season record to 2-1.
Stout held a 20-14 lead at the end of the first period, then raced out to a 23 point lead, 45-22, at halftime. Stout outscored St. Norbert 25-8 in the second quarter to take command. Stout maintained the 23 point lead at the end of the third quarter, 64-41, and captured the 32 point win,the Blue Devils’ most lopsided win since an 83-40 win over Crown College last December.
Senior starter Amber Fabeck led the Blue Devils with 12 points. Shannan Watkins, who was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 27 points Friday night, added nine points. Emily Jacques had seven points and seven rebounds.
Illinois Wesleyan 84, UW-Stout 75
At DePere, down 26 points midway through the third period, UW-Stout launched a furious comeback to get as close as five points with a minute left, but the Blue Devils lost their first game of the season, 84-75, to Illinois Wesleyan University, Friday at Mulva Sports Center in the first game of the St. Norbert College Tournament.
The Blue Devils dug themselves into a deep hole in the second period, getting outscored 32-6 in the stanza to trail 44-23 at halftime. Illinois Wesleyan continued the barrage into the second half, outscoring Stout 10-5 over the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Stout refused to roll over. Trailing 54-28, Stout went on a 12-0 over the next two minutes, led by Liz Oswald’s seven points and aided by Shannan Watkins’ three-point play and a basket by Lindsey Johnson to pull to with 14 points. Defensively, the Blue Devils recorded three steals in the run, two by Watkins and another by Becky Fesenmaier. Oswald and Watkins tallied seven points in the final three minutes of the period and Stout pulled to within 11 points, 58-47 at the break.
Stout got as close as five points, 76-71, with just less than a minute remaining. With Stout forced to foul, the Titans made good on their end of the deal, dropping in 8-of-10 charity shots to close out the game.
Watkins led all scorers with a career-best 27 points and also had a career-best nine rebounds. Oswald was two points short of matching her career-best, dropping in 20 points. Amber Fabeck contributed 15 points. Stout 29-69 (.420) from the floor, 7-28 (.250) from 3-point range and 10-15 (.667) from the line.
Men’s Basketball
UW-Stout 97, Lakeland 94
At Plymouth, with the exception of the opening basket, UW-Stout did not lead until almost a minute in the overtime, but the Blue Devils led when they needed to and came up with their first win of the season at Lakeland University (1-2) Saturday.
Trailing by 15 points early in the second half and 12 points with 2:35 remaining, the Blue Devils (1-2) would come back to force overtime. Behind the eight ball 79-67 with 2:35 left, Stout outscored the Muskies 16-4 to tie the game.
Luke Geiger scored 10 points down that final stretch and Jon Ciriacks scored four of his game-high 29 points. Freshman Kyle Jackson made the game-tying basket with five seconds remaining, taking a pass from Ciriacks, then stole the inbound pass to assure the tie.
Geiger and Ciriacks came to play in the overtime, with Geiger leading the charge with seven overtime points, finishing with 27 points, and Ciriacks with five points, including a 3-pointer that gave Stout it’s first lead of the game.
Men’s Hockey
St. John’s 5, UW-Stout 0
At St. Cloud, Minn., St. John’s scored two goals in each of the first and third periods and pushed in a single goal in the second period in a win over UW-Stout Saturday.
The Johnnies (1-1-2) outshot Stout (0-5-1) 36-28. Ryan Kero and Brady Dahl scored in the first period, Kyle Wagner scored in the second and added another goal in the third and Russell Harren closed out the scoring.
Brennan Kitchen made 18 saves for Stout, allowing four goals. Brady Meyers worked 18 minutes and made 13 saves, allowing one goal. Mac Berglove earned the win for the Johnnies with 28 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.