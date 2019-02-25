OSHKOSH — UW-Stout’s turnaround season came to an end with a 61-58 loss to top-seeded UW-Oshkosh on Friday in the WIAC Women’s Basketball Championship in a semifinal game at Kolf Sports Center.
After getting soundly beaten twice by the defensive-minded Titans (23-3) this season, the Blue Devils (18-9) were not going to let the same thing happen this time around.
The 14th-ranked Titans took an 18-11 lead after the first period, but Stout rallied back to trail by three, 31-28, at halftime. Amber Fabeck scored 13 points in the first half and had two blocked shots to lead the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils took their first lead of the game, 36-35, at 7:28 of the third period on a 3-pointers by Bailey Diersen. Oshkosh surged to a five point, 47-42, lead at the end of the third period, but the game turned into Stout’s favor in the fourth quarter. The Blue Devils took the lead with 8:20 left in the game on a Kyncaide Diedrich bucket. The Titans would grab a one point lead back, 51-50, when Stout went on an 8-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer by Diedrich at 4:33 to give Stout a 58-51 lead.
But that would be all the scoring Stout would get the rest of the night as the Titans ended the game on a 10-0 run and advance to the WIAC Championship game for the sixth straight year.
Fabeck led all scorers and four Blue Devils in double figures with 18 points. Diedrich added 13 points and had a game-high seven rebounds. Shannan Watkins tossed in 11 points and pulled down six rebounds. Diersen finished with 10 points. The Titans were led by Melanie Schneider with 13 points. Isabella Samuels had 10 points.
The game marked the final game for seniors Diedrich, Diersen and Carolyn Feddema. With two steals tonight, Diersen broke the school single season steals record with 91, breaking Amy Jamieson’s mark of 90 from the mid-1990s. Diersen wrapped up her career with 1272 career to finish fourth on the all-time Stout scoring list. Diedrich wrapped up her career with 1269 points to rank fifth all-time.
Last season, the Blue Devils finished the season at 7-18 and 0-14 in conference play.
McFadden third in 60-meter dash
At Whitewater, UW-Stout’s Tymesia McFadden (Sr, Harker Heights, Texas) and Kaitlin Mallek (Sr, Plover) finished second and third in the 60-meter dash and Shanna Laehn (Sr, Mondovi) finished third in the 60-meter hurdles on the final day of the WIAC Track and Field Championship at UW-Whitewater Saturday.
McFadden finished in a time of 7.77 seconds and Mallek 7.85 seconds. McFadden grabbed a podium spot by fishing eighth in the 200m (26.32). Laehn improved from her sixth place finish in the hurdles preliminaries to place third (9.21 seconds) in the hurdles event
Kaitlin Mallek received the WIAC Judy Kruckmann Scholar-Athlete Award. Jenna Myrho was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team.
As a team, the Blue Devil women finished fifth.
Andrew Gilles and Alex Grulkowski claimed individual podium spots as the UW-Stout men wrapped up their final day.
Olson was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team.
As a team, Stout finished seventh.
UW-La Crosse 187.125, UW-Stout gymnastics 186.925
At La Crosse, UW-Stout broke a team record on the balance beam, but it wouldn’t be enough to push the Blue Devils past UW-La Crosse as the Eagles handed Stout their first loss to a conference team this season. The Eagles took a 187.125-186.925 decision.
The Blue Devils scored a 48.025 on the balance beam, their final event of the evening, placing five individuals within the top seven spots to break the former best mark of 47.400. The Blue Devils Emma Sirjord and Brooke Terry tied for first on the beam with the Eagles’ Jessica Ahrens with a score of 9.650. Britney Wolfe was fifth (9.600), Sierra Beaver sixth (9.9750) and Mikala Bugge seventh (9.550). All eight Blue Devils (including two exhbition competitors) hit their routines tonight.
Shadae Boone had the top score on the vault, scoring a 9.60. Boone became the first Division III athlete to successfully throw a layout Yurchenko 1 1/2. Bugge was tied for second (9.500). Overnight and throughout the weekend, the video captivated the gymnastics world, gathering in more than 100,000 on various social media platforms, according to one estimate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.