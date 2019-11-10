The UW-Stout women's basketball overcame a tenacious and pesky UW-Superior press and went on to a 72-68 win over the Yellowjackets Friday on Dewey Mintz Court in Johnson Fieldhouse in the season opener for both teams.
With the Blue Devils holding a 10 point, 39-29, halftime lead, the Yellowjackets came out of the locker room with a full court press and while Stout maintained their lead throughout all of the third period, Superior whittled away at the lead late in the third period and trailed only 52-51 at the third intermission.
The Yellowjackets tied the score at 61 with 3:25 left in the game. Stout would take a six point lead with 10 seconds left, but before that got as close as one-point several times.
After Stout took a 68-65 lead, the Blue Devils forced a team turnover when they forced a five-second violation. Getting sent to the foul line, Stout drained 3-of-4 free throws to take a six point 71-65 lead with 10 seconds left.. The Yellowjackets made it an exciting close when Ellie Leadstrom drained a 3-pointer.
Both teams had four players in double figures. The 'Jackets' Eva Reinertsion scored a game-high 17 points. Kally Kostrova and Emily Carpenter each had 12 points. Leadstrom finished with 10 points.
Shannan Watkins led Stout with 16 points. Oswald had 13 points, Amber Fabeck had 12 points and Emily Jacques finished with 10 points.
Football
UW-Whitewater 37, UW-Stout 17
At Whitewater, UW-Stout trailed by only one score at halftime as the Blue Devil defense put the clamps on No. 3 UW-Whitewater, but the Warhawks outscored Stout (3-6, 2-4 WIAC) 24-14 in the second half to put a stop to the Blue Devils' winning streak Saturday at Perkins Stadium.
Whitewater (9-0, 6-0 WIAC) would end the game with 14 unanswered points after Stout made the score 23-17. With 8:04 left in the game, Ryan Wisniewski caught a seven yard pass from Max Meylor for a touchdown. And with 2:25, Wisniewski caught another pass from Meylor, this time for 14 yards to make the final score 37-17.
On Whitewater's first possession of the second half, Wojciech Gasienica kicked a 38 yard field goal to make the score 16-3.
But Stout was not backing down. The Blue Devils took a drive all the way down to Whitewater's one yard line and Sean Borgerding went in for the score on a quarterback sneak with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
After Stout made the score 16-10, Warhawk's Max Meylor scored on their next possession on an 18 yard run to make it a two score game.
A lot of back and forth play by both teams continued. Stout's Borgerding threw a ball to Parker Fossum for a 28 yard connection in the endzone to make the score 23-17.
Borgerding finished the game with 209 yards passing with a touchdown for the Blue Devils.
Warhawk's Meylor threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Oles also threw for 58 yards.
Parker Fossum finished with six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Kevion McDonald had four receptions for 41 yards.
Whitewater's Wisniewski led the team with 11 receptions and 151 yards receiving. Wisniewski also had two touchdowns.
Men's Hockey
Gustavus Adolphus 2, UW-Stout 0
At Menomonie, Gustavus Aldophus' Justin Damon stopped 33 shots from UW-Stout and earned himself a shutout.
On a two on one, Gustavus' Tyler Ebner passed it to Tyler Rock and Rock shot the puck past Kitchen for the first goal of the night. Jared Bromberg also had an assist on the play as the goal was scored at 3:30 of the game.
With just over eight minutes into the first period, Stout was outshooting the Gusties, 4-2, but were down on the scoreboard. With four minutes left in the first period, shots were even at 9-9.
Only 2:45 into the third period, Stout saw their second power play opportunity, only to come up short. With the killed penalty, Gustavus took that momentum and scored 5:41 into the third period. The goal was the third of the season for Logan Norman. Reid Brown and Tyler Rock both assisted on the play.
With only a minute left in the game, the Blue Devils pulled Kitchens, but Stout couldn't capitalize being up one man and Gustavus would take the game.
Kitchens receives the loss on the game and saves 25 shots. But it was Gustavus' Justin Damon who gets the shutout and the win, while stopping 33 saves.
UW-Stout 4, St. Thomas 4
At Menomonie, with the game on the line and being down two goals with less than a minute to play, UW-Stout (0-2-1) came back in timely fashion and tied the game to force a five minute overtime with St. Thomas (1-1-1).
Evan Butcher scored with 45 seconds left in regulation and freshman Noah Carson tied the game with just 15 seconds left. In overtime, both teams left it all out on the ice. But no one would come up with the goal and the score would remain 4-4 at the end of the contest.
With just a minute to play in the first period, Stout had a couple close goals, but it was St. Thomas that capitalized on a Blue Devil turnover. With only 13 seconds left to play in the period, Tommies' Sam Huff beat Kitchen on a shot. Justin Kelley and Derek Olmschenk assisted on the play.
At 14:10 of the second period, Stout got on the board to cut the Tommies' lead to one. Stout's Adam Kresl scored his first goal of the season on an even strength goal. Noah Carson and Lucas Carroll had assists on the goal.
But the Tommies wouldn't back down as they scored with four minutes left in the period to go up 3-1 as Broydon Stufko scored. The second intermission saw shots even at 16, but St. Thomas was up 3-1.
The third period saw plenty of action as four goals were scored. The first goal was scored by Adam Kresl, his second of the night, at 4:26 of the period. The scoreboard saw 3-2 and Stout was looking for the tying goal.
The score remained 3-2 with only 1:27 left to play in the game and Stout called a timeout in the St. Thomas zone. With not many chances to score, the Tommies threw the puck down the ice and scored on an empty net goal to make it 4-2 with only 56 seconds left to play.
Stout's Brennan Kitchen made 28 saves, while St. Thomas' Camden Burggrabe made 25 saves.
Men's Basketball
St. Olaf 63, UW-Stout 57
At Menomonie, St. Olaf College took advantage at the free throw line in the second half to hand UW-Stout a season-opening loss Friday on Dewey Mintz Court in Johnson Fieldhouse.
The Oles finished the night hitting 14-of-20 free throws and drained 12-of-15 charity shots in the second half to move past the Blue Devils. Stout, on the other hand, only had three shots at the free throw line and made only one of the three shots.
The teams played to a 31-31 first half draw, but Stout built up to as much as a five point, 44-39 lead six minutes into the second half. The Oles went on a 5-0 run to take a 45-44 lead at 9:40. A layup by Stout's TYreese Alexander gave the Blue Devils a 46-45 lead, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Mac Hubbard and Noah Beck gave St. Olaf a lead they would not relinquish.
Stout's Jon Ciriacks recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and matched a career-best by pulling down 13 rebounds. Jackson finished with 12 points and Alexander had 10 points nine rebounds.
Beck led the Oles with his own double-double, scoring 13 points and recording 10 rebounds. Nate Albers added 12 points, hitting 8-of-9 free throws, and Jake Weber had 10 points.
