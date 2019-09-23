MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Playing in a light rain throughout the game, Ariel Kuchta recorded a goal and an assist as UW-Stout snapped a three-game skid with a 3-2 win over Cornell College Saturday.
The Rams got the scoring going 12 minutes into the contest on a Cali Pfleger goal, but Stout (2-4) answered back when senior tri-captain Hannah Kirchner scored her second goal of the season, an assisted marker in the 19th minute.
Kuchta scored Stout’s second goal of the day to give the Blue Devils the lead, getting an assist from Megan Richardson. For Kuchta, it was her second goal of the season. For Richardson, it was her first collegiate point.
Cornell (2-3) knotted the game in the 56th minute on a goal by Sofia Schnur.
Marissa Steele, Stout’s leading returning scorer, gave Stout the lead in the 63rd minute with an assist by Kuchta. It was Steele’s first goal of the season.
Erika Seitz earned her first collegiate win by recording three saves.
Stout will be at Saint Mary’s University, Wednesday, in Winona, Minn.
Volleyball
Blue Devils perfect at UW-Stevens Point invite
At Stevens Point, UW-Stout made it a clean sweep at the UW-Stevens Point Invitational by taking all three matches by 3-0 scores, including the final two matches on Saturday over the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Millikin University.
The Blue Devils opened the final day of the invitational with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-13, win over MSOE and a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win over Millikin to run their overall season record to 12-4.
In the opening match against the Raiders, the Blue Devils were all aces, tallying 15 points at the service line. Emily Makina dropped in five aces, while Lexie Nelson recorded four and Amber Ripley three. Jessica DuVal, Elise Bannit and Steph Cannon each had one.
Nelson, one of the Blue Devils’ setter in the 6-2 formation led the Blue Devils on the attack with seven kills and matched fellow setter DuVal with 12 assists, . Freshman Lydia Kneubuehl recorded six kills as did sophomore Grace Maurer. MSOE (5-10) got 10 kills from Quinn Borchart. The Raiders recorded two solo blocks and 10 assisted blocks.
Against Millikin (6-6), the Blue Devils had to fight their way through the Big Blue’s blocking game—Millikin had five solo blocks, two assisted blocks. Stout got eight kills from Ripley, seven from Kneubuehl, six from Maurer, five from McKylie Hoff and four from Kara Simonson. DuVal had two service aces and Bannit, Cannon, Ripley and Makina each had one.
The Blue Devils return to Stevens Point Wednesday.
Men’s Golf
Gaby leads Blue Devils at St. John’s invite
At Sartell, Minn., Freshman Austin Gaby led UW-Stout at the St. John’s University Fall Invitational at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club Sunday.
When the meet moved from Greystone Golf Club on the first day to Blackberry Ridge on the second day, Gaby took off three strokes and finished in a tie for 57th place. Gaby hit an 80 on the first day, and followed that up with a 77 on the second day to finish with 157 strokes.
Chase Hoople bettered his first day 82 with an 80 on the second day to place 81st with a 162. Drew Severson and Ben Plant tied for 103rd with a two-day 170. Severson scored an 83-87 and Plant turned in two 85s.
Zach Strasser scored an 81 on the second day. Strasser and his entire group had been disqualified on the first day after playing out of the incorrect tee box.
Connor Hofslien, playing as an individual, scored 78-82—160 to tie for 71st.
As a team, Stout placed 19th (330-323—653).
Stout will be at the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Invitational at Lake Geneva, Sept. 29-30.
Women’s Golf
Blue Devils fifth at St. Catherine’s invite
At Prior Lake, Minn, Trystin Kluess led UW-Stout for the second day at the St. Catherine Invitational and freshman Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye broke 80 for the first time in her collegiate career Sunday.
Kluess stayed below 80 on both days, scoring a 78 on the first day and a 79 on the second to finish at 157 to finish in a tie for seventh place.
O’Reilly-Dye matched her best two-day score with a 163, shooting a 79 on the second day of the invitational at the Wilds Golf Club to go with her first day score of 84.
Madison McCambridge, coming off her highest collegiate score the day before, got off to a hot start. McCambridge tallied three birdies over the six holes and scored 36 on the first nine holes. McCambridge finished the day with an 80 and tied for 36th with a 171. Kendra Swanson tied with McCambridge with an 85-86. Alexa Filipiak tied for 44th, scoring 83-90—173.
As a team, Stout finished fifth of 12 teams (330-324—654).
The Blue Devils will host the Blue Devil Invitational Saturday, Sept. 28 at Whitetail Golf Club. The Blue Devils will compete at the WIAC Championship, Oct. 4-6, at Reedsburg Country Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.