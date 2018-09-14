Blue Devils compete against DI, DII competition
All six of UW-Stout's runners finished in the top third of competitors as the Blue Devils competed against schools from all levels of the NCAA at the 38th Annual Auto Owners Spartan Invitational hosted by Michigan State at Forest Akers Golf Course Friday.
Out of 250 runners that came from Division I, II and III schools, as well as several community colleges, the Blue Devils finished sixth of 21 teams in the college men's race.
Mike Friedman, who missed most of the 2017 season to injury, led the Blue Devils with a 32nd place finish, completing the 8-kilometer run in a time of 26-minutes, 3.5-seconds, only 20 seconds off his 8K best time.
Joe Van Grinsven finished 41st in a time of 26:21.3. Mike Fifield was 52nd (26:41.2), Aleksandr Ilyushev was 56th (26:46.1), Tyler Ellefson was 68th (27:01.3) and Nick Zolondek was 74th (27:08.9).
As a team Stout, which is ranked 20th nationally in the latest USTFCCCA Coaches Poll, finsihed ahead of Central Michigan, Saginaw Valley, Hillsdale, Michigan Tech and Ferris State. Michigan State won the meet, followed by the University of Michigan. Division II Grand Valley State was third and had the top two individual finishers. Calvin College, ranked 12th in Division III was fourth and Division I Youngstown State was fifth.
The Blue Devils will be off until they compete in the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational at Whitetail Golf Club Friday, Sept. 28.
Tennis team opens home season by hosting Tommies
It was a tough home opener for the UW-Stout tennis team as the Blue Devils hosted St. Thomas Tuesday at the South Courts.
The Tommies took all nine matches.
At No. 1 singles, Linsey Thisius dropped a closer match, 6-1, 6-3, to Taylor McLeod. Kennedy Kleist lost a 6-2, 6-2, decision to Natasha Hood at No. 3 singles.
In an exhibition match, Elizabeth Wahlquist lost an 8-4 match.
Stout returns to action Wednesday, Sept. 19 when they host UW-Eau Claire at 3 p.m.
Blue Devils fall to Bethel University at Nelson Field
Freshman goalkeeper Claudia Anderson was peppered with 23 shots and recorded a career-best 11 saves as UW-Stout lost a 3-1 decision to Bethel University Tuesday at Nelson Field.
The Royals (4-1-0) out-shot Stout 23-3 and put 14 shots on net, with Anderson turning away the 11.
Bethel scored the first three goals of the game. Maggie Sipe scored in the 10th minute, Britney Monteon in the 17th minute and Rachel Waterman in the 46th minute.
The Blue Devils (2-4-0) responded to Waterman's goal when Rachel Washington recorded her first collegiate goal, taking a cross from Hannah Kirchner in the 50th minute.
All three of Stout's shots were on net, with Bethel goalkeeper Hannah Van Sickle turning away two.
Stout will be at Ripon College, Sunday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Stout plays extra volleyball, and then some, in loss
UW-Stout came back from a 2-1 deficit to knot the match up, but then fell in the rally scoring game by a 21-19 score to drop a 3-2 decision to the University of Minnesota-Morris Tuesday.
Three of the four sets were tight tonight. Stout captured the first set, 25-23, then lost the second set by an identical 25-23 tally. The Cougars controlled the third set with a 25-15 decision, before Stout came back to take the fourth set 25-22. The fifth and deciding set was never separated by more than two points.
The Blue Devils (4-4) had three players break double figures in kills with Amber Ripley leading the way with a career-best 18 kills. Emili Cain racked up 13 kills and Lexie Nelson 11. Ripley had one solo block and three assisted blocks. Cain and Nelson each had two assisted blocks.
Whitney Schwartz led Morris with 17 kills and Rachel Mathias had 16. Morgan Miller had a solo block and 12 assisted blocks. The Cougars were deadly off the block tonight, recording the one solo block, but combined for 30 assisted blocks. Stout had two solo blocks and 14 assisted blocks.
The Blue Devils return to action this weekend at the Bethel University tournament.
Gustafson selected to D3football.com Team of the Week
Sometimes, it's just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.
That was the case for UW-Stout freshmen defensive lineman Scott Gustafson (Victoria, Minn/Chanhassen), who blocked an extra-point attempt, giving the Blue Devils an unlikely come-from-behind, overtime 24-23 win at Gustavus Adolphus College Saturday. Gustafson was selected to the D3football.com Team of the Week as a special teams player after blocking the attempt in overtime.
The Blue Devils (1-1) trailed 17-0 in the third period, but, starting with a Drew Pearson field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter, Stout rolled off 17 points to tie the game in regulation.
In overtime, Stout scored and tacked on the extra point to take their first lead of the game, 24-17. The Gusties needed only one play in overtime to pull to within one point.
Gustavus lined up for the extra point attempt. The snap was high and Stout's Aaron Wisecup pushed his man back, giving Gustafson a clear shot at the ball, which struck his facemask.
"Yeah, I just knew I had to get a great jump off the snap and really push him (the offensive lineman) backwards to give Scott and Jason (Dilly) some room to make the block," Wisecup said.
"Cup (Wisecup) bulled the guy back and Dilly and I just followed him up," Gustafson said.
Right place, right time, Scott?
"Exactly what I said," Gustafson said.
Blue Devils finish 10th at Wrigglesworth Invitational
Every team took advantage of a change in scenery to drop their team scores on the second day of the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational Monday at Wild Ridge Golf Club.
UW-Stout took off 19 strokes from their first day total. The Blue Devils tallied 334 strokes on the first day at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club, then turned in 315 strokes on the second day at Wild Ridge. Stout came into the second day in 10th place and finished in 10th place.
Greg Restad led Stout, tying for 24th place. Restad dropped nine strokes from the first day, turning in an 84 on Sunday and a 75 on Monday to tally a 159. Restad made a charge after the turn, playing even or under on Holes 10-14. Restad finished the day with a team-best five birdies.
Shawn Roo struggled on Sunday with a 93, but scored a 78 on day two, shaving off a whopping 15 strokes to finish with a 171, tying for 55th.
Jason Richardson matched his first day score, marking down 82 on both days to finish with a 164 and a tie for 38th. Sean Klobucar took off six strokes, scoring an 86 on the first day and an 80 on the second day for a 166. Matthew Johnson finished 50th (82-86 - 168).
The Blue Devil B team finished 11th. Ben Schwartz finished tied for 29th and scored Stout's lowest score on the second day with a 73, to go with his first day 88 and totaled 161. Tim Grambo tied for 38th (86-78 - 164), Spencer Cowley was tied for 51st (86-83 - 169) and Jackson Rademacher tied for 55th (87-84 - 171).
The Blue Devils return to action at the Midwest Region Classic in Galena, Ill., Sept. 14-15.
