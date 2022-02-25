Valentino is a curious little guy who came in to us as a stud and he is now a gelding.... View on PetFinder
Chris Kowalczyk is the youngest of eight children in his family, which includes his oldest brother, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
A new candidate for Chippewa County Sheriff has emerged, one with a far different take on what the role of a sheriff is in a county than what …
A winter weather advisory has been issued for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.
Kellan Aure won a sectional title while Brayten Casey and Cody Kwak each finished second to advance to state for the Menomonie wrestling team at Saturday's Division 1 sectional at Eau Claire North.
Adam Jarchow, a leading Republican candidate for state attorney general, said that Wisconsin should "invade" Canada amid protests over the country's vaccine mandates.
The Cadott wrestling team will be well represented at the Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament after the Hornets advanced seven wrestlers from Saturday's sectional in Saint Croix Falls. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels.
Southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.
"There will be no news today, no decision on my future," Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" on YouTube and SiriusXM.
The Fall Creek boys basketball team held off Stanley-Boyd for a 53-52 double overtime victory on Friday evening to earn the outright Western Cloverbelt Conference championship in an instant class contest.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
