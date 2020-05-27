Marlys Tietz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.—Marlys Ann (Menster) Tietz, 76, of New Brighton passed away during the early morning of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Benedictine Health Center in New Brighton. She died after a 41 year battle with Lupus.

Marlys was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Menomonie. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1962 and earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, in 1966. She married Gerald Tietz June 18, 1966.

While serving as an elementary teacher in St. Paul, Minn., she earned a Master’s degree and specialist degree in education administration from the University of Minnesota. She became a principal with the Anoka-Hennepin School District at Hamilton Elementary School (1976) where she spent the rest of her career, retiring in 2003. She was highly active in the Anoka Hennepin Principal’s Association and received the 25-Year Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association Award.

Marlys enjoyed traveling, watching her son’s, niece and nephews, and grandchildren playing in sports and spending time with family at the family cabin in Menomonie. She was continually active, spending countless hours swimming and enjoyed connecting and entertaining friends and family.