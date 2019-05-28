School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Steven and Yulia LaBelle
Teacher: Laura Jensen
Victor’s comments about Ms. Jensen: Mrs. Jensen provided a very enriching lecture environment, teaching in between the lines of course material, laying open not only how to do the problems, but how they came to be, and the culture behind the arbitrary notation; all that you would expect of a high quality, college level teacher.
Ms. Jensen’s comments about Victor: I taught Victor in AP Calculus during his junior year. Victor demonstrated outstanding commitment to developing a deep understanding of the subject. I am delighted that Victor has not only discovered a zeal for mathematics, but that he has excelled in several college-level math classes since then!
Future Plans: Victor plans to attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a major in math.
