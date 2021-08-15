Vikings rest starters, but reserves don't show up either in ugly 33-6 preseason loss to Broncos

“We were going to give these other guys some opportunities to see if they could make the club,” Zimmer said. “Some of them proved us right, some of them proved us wrong.”

Quarterback Jake Browning had looked to be in good position to be Kirk Cousins’ backup, but he took a big step back. Browning started and completed 5 of 10 passes for 31 yards, and his last pass of the day was picked off in the second quarter by Pat Surtain II and returned 30 yards for a touchdown for a 23-3 Denver lead.

“That’s a missed opportunity for sure,” Browning said. “(I’m) a little pissed off that I missed an opportunity and didn’t play as well as I hoped.”

After the interception, Browning was replaced for the rest of the game by rookie Kellen Mond, who returned last Tuesday after being on the COVID-19 reserve list for 10 days. When asked Wednesday if it was “realistic” Mond would play Saturday, Zimmer had said, “No.”

After Saturday’s game, Zimmer, who perhaps misunderstood the question, said it was his belief he said Mond would play and that “he was always going to play.” Regardless, Mond completed just 6 of 16 passes for 53 yards although he did run five times for 25 yards.