Vulgar vandal faces 60 possible charges

For several years, images of pornography and homophobic notes had been popping up along the Ice Age National Scene Trail, Hickory Ridge Trails, and other trails in Chippewa County.
“It’s been going on for four years,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “He’d put them on trees or posts in the county forest, anywhere a bicyclist or walker would see it. And it’s been so spread out. One time, it will be (placed) three miles from the last place.”
The images would seemingly go up every couple of weeks in the spring and summer months, but stopped appearing in winter months. It was common for the pornography to appear before large biking or trail running races. These events draw families and juvenile participants. The notes also specifically harmed the reputation of a Chippewa Falls business.
Finding the culprit has been challenging, as officers were never able to catch the person in the act of hanging up the pornography or disparaging notes.
“We’ve had cameras up there,” Kowalczyk said. “He was seen on camera, but with him wearing a jacket and hat, it was almost, literally impossible to determine who he was.”
However, officers zeroed in their investigation earlier this year on a Bloomer man. When they obtained a search warrant for his home, they found pornographic magazines that matched the items placed along the trails. Kowalczyk also said they found clothing he had worn in the video surveillance images.
David L. Lunemann, 60, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on more than 60 possible charges: 32 counts of exposing children to harmful material, 34 counts of disorderly conduct, and three counts of damage to property. He was released on a signature bond, with a requirement he have no contact with Spring Street Sports, its owner, or employees there.
Lunemann has no prior record in Wisconsin, which is among the reasons officers didn’t recognize him on video surveillance, Kowalczyk said.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell praised investigators for their resolve to stick with the case and finally arrest the person.
“The sheriff’s department did a very good job of sticking with it, and make sure he’s held responsible,” Newell said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!