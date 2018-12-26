MADISON (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has picked a state lawyer who was vying for a judgeship that Walker ultimately gave outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel to serve on the bench in Milwaukee.
Walker announced Wednesday that he has appointed Paul Dedinsky to replace retiring Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Mary Kuhnmuench.
Dedinsky is the chief attorney for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.
He was one of 13 applicants for an open judgeship in Waukesha County whom Walker passed over on his way to handing the job to Schimel in November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.