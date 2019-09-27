MADISON — The way Jonathan Taylor said it, it was clear it wasn’t the first time he’d used the phrase.
The University of Wisconsin football team had thoroughly controlled Michigan in a 35-14 rout in last week’s Big Ten Conference opener, and Taylor was asked about the team’s rushing attack. Led by his 203 yards — in just over a half of play as he dealt with cramping issues — the No. 8 Badgers racked up 359 yards on the ground at Camp Randall Stadium.
Eight players contributed to that total, and Taylor said that group effort was something to which the Wisconsin running backs are aspiring.
“We’re trying to be the best running back group in the country,” Taylor said. “That’s what we work at every single day in practice. When it’s time to do it in the game, that’s what we have to do. You can’t just say you want to do it at practice and in the offseason and not do it in the season.”
What does being the best running back group in college football mean?
For starters, it means producing yards and points for the offense, which is 12th in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 264 yards per game and tied for third-most in rushing touchdowns with 14.
But it also means living up to and trying to elevate the legacy of the running back position at Wisconsin. It’s a tall task — that legacy was written by Heisman Trophy winners and future NFL stars. It’s a legacy that surrounds current Badgers, with names and their accolades adorning the walls of Camp Randall and the Stephen M. Bennett Student-Athlete Performance Center.
It’s a challenge that this crop of backs embraces.
“The mindset’s been the same every year — you want to reset the standard of playing running back at Wisconsin,” junior Garrett Groshek said. “That thing started way back before we were even born, and it’s just one of those things that has kept going.”
The star
Taylor, a junior and the reigning Doak Walker Award winner as the nation’s top tailback, is making a push to be considered for the Heisman. A running back hasn’t won the award since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015, and before that the Crimson Tide’s Mark Ingram Jr. in 2009.
He ranks ninth in the FBS with 440 yards and is third with seven rushing TDs. Taylor’s stood out since arriving at Wisconsin, setting the Division I record for rushing yards as a freshman (1,977) and then leading the FBS in rushing as a sophomore (2,194). But UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said the attitude Taylor brings to the group is nearly as impactful as his skills on the field.
“There’s a humbleness that he brings to the room that’s a great, great reminder to all those guys,” Rudolph said.
Taylor has ascended to a leadership role with the running backs. His approach to practice is something that rubs off, according to freshman tailback Nakia Watson. Taylor cites practice as where the running back group pushes each other toward its goal of being the best in the nation.
“If you make a play in practice, then you come out and the next guy’s going to come in and try to make a big play as well,” he said. “So if you do that at practice each and every single day, when the game comes around, you make a big play, the next guy, he’s going to be trying to make a big play. Next thing you know, you’ve got multiple guys making big plays in the game and putting points on the board.”
The swiss army knife
Groshek, an Amherst Junction product, rarely makes the highlight-reel runs Taylor does, but his role has grown and diversified through the years.
He’s the No. 2 back on the depth chart behind Taylor, but both have been in the backfield at the same time this season. He’s a valued receiver out of the backfield, evidenced by the screen pass he took 20 yards to get a second-quarter drive into Michigan territory last week. His feel as a pass blocker has been crucial to helping Jack Coan stay upright in the pocket. He also contributes on special teams.
“Garrett Groshek has a ton of respect not just in that room, but in this whole team,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.
Groshek’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry and scored a touchdown against Central Michigan.
He said the variety of skills each player in Wisconsin’s running back group possesses creates excitement when any of its members gets an opportunity.
“That’s the most fun part, being fans of each other, and knowing that we all do really complement each other. That’s best for our team,” Groshek said. “We’re not selfish guys in that room. We like seeing each other succeed. It just gives a nice change-up for our offense and for the guys that are trying to tackle us.”
The newcomer
Watson has proven his worth as a complement to Taylor and Groshek and shown flashes of breakaway speed that suggest Taylor’s successor might already be on the roster. He’s second on the team with 35 carries, 140 yards and two scores.
He said Tuesday Wisconsin’s tradition at running back was a key factor in his decision to join the program as a three-star recruit out of Austin, Texas.
“Wisconsin is, I think, ‘Running Back University.’ I can’t speak for everybody else, but that’s what I think, and that played a big role in my decision,” Watson said.
Watson found himself in a crowded backfield to start fall camp, but saw his reps increase as senior Bradrick Shaw dealt with injuries. He said learning from Taylor, Groshek and the other veterans has sped up his development.
“They know what they’re talking about. When I listen to them, it shows, and I do things right because they know how to do them and show me,” Watson said.
He’s still learning the ropes — Chryst said Thursday he saw things Watson did well and things Watson can improve upon against Michigan, when he had 31 yards on 13 carries.
The wild cards
Shaw got back into the mix in the second half against Michigan, including taking a carry down the Wisconsin sideline for a 42-yard gain. Rudolph said he appreciated how Shaw has stayed ready to contribute even with less snaps.
Adding to Wisconsin’s rushing mix are fullbacks John Chenal and Mason Stokke. They’ve been asked to vary their roles to help fill the void injuries at tight end have created, but Chenal punched in his first career touchdown last week.
Whether the backs reach their goal of being the best in the country is yet to be seen. Continuing this output throughout a schedule that features three more matchups against ranked opponents will be a challenge. But Chryst said he sees a determination in the room to do so.
“I think coach (John) Settle’s done a great job with that room. I think when they all came here they know there’s a great tradition and there’s been a certain standard set,” Chryst said. “I think there’s a goal to try to be able to live up to that.”
