A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Chippewa Falls, WI
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:42:12 AM
- Sunset: 08:22:15 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 8 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 11 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
