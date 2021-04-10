Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.